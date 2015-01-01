पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसोसिएशन के प्रधान:गगनदीप सीबिया दूसरी बार बने जिला बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान

संगरूर3 घंटे पहले
जिला बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में गगनदीप सीबिया लगातार दूसरी बार एसोसिएशन के प्रधान चुने गए । शुक्रवार को चुनाव में सीबिया ने अपने प्रतिद्वंदी हरदीप भरूर को 261 मतों से पराजित किया। चुनाव में एसोसिएशन के कुल 805 मतों में से 712 सदस्यों ने अपने मत का प्रयोग किया। जिसमें से गगनदीप सीबिया को 485 और हरदीप भरूर को 224 वोट मिले हैं। जबकि तीन वोट रद हुए है। बार रूम में एसोसिएशन की 20 सदस्यीय चुनाव कमेटी की देख रेख में मतदान पूरी शांति से संपन्न हुआ।

वाइस प्रधान के लिए एडवोकेट सौरव गर्ग को 433 और सुरजीत खेड़ी को 273 वोट मिले। सौरव गर्ग ने 160 मतों से विजय प्राप्त की। सचिव पद के लिए एडवोकेट बलजीत कड़वल को 364 वोट मिले। जबकि गगनदीप भागरिया को 344 वोट मिले। इस तरह बलजीत कड़वल 21 मतों से विजयी रहे। ज्वाइंट सचिव पद के लिए तरसेम जिंदल को 461 व पूजा शर्मा को 242 मत मिले। तरसेम जिंदल 219 वोटों से विजयी रहे। एडवोकेट दविंदर सिंह को पहले ही सर्वसम्मति के साथ खजांची चुन लिया गया है।

वकीलों की उम्मीदों पर उतरेंगे खरा : सीबिया
नवनियुक्त प्रधान गगनदीप सीबिया ने सभी का धन्यवाद करते हुए कहा कि वह सभी वकीलों का धन्यवाद करते हैं, जिन्होंने उन्हें लगातार दूसरी बार यह जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है। वह वकीलों की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरेंगेे। वकीलों की आ रही समस्याओं को बार कौंसिल व सरकार के प्रतिनिधियों से मिलकर हल करवाया जाएगा।

वकीलों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल को लेकर जल्द ही पंजाब सरकार के साथ मुलाकात की जाएगी ताकि उनकी समस्याएं जल्द से जल्द हल हो सके। इस मौके पर पंजाब प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के लीगल सैल के चेयरमैन एडवोकेट गुरतेज ग्रेवाल, एडवोकेट रत्न सिंह महल, विनीत दुग्गल, उपिंदर शर्मा, विक्रमजीत छाजली, गुरप्रीत सिंह, रणधीर भंगू, कुलविंदर तूर, सुखविंदर दुलमा, तरूण गोयल, रीचा सिंगला, सुनीती अग्रवाल, रितेश जिंदल, परमजीत रत्न, तरूण टूटेजा उपस्थित थे।

