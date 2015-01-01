पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडीसी ने कहा:अधिकारी दिव्यांग व्यक्तियों को विलक्षण पहचान कार्ड के बारे जानकारी दें

संगरूर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते एडीसी अनमोल सिंह धालीवाल।
  • यूडीआईडी कार्ड बनाने संबंधी अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक

संगरूर में दिव्यांग व्यक्तियों को विशेष यूडीआईडी कार्ड बनाने के लिए शुरू किए गए कार्य को और अच्छे ढंग से सफल बनाने के लिए जिला प्रबंधकीय कंप्लैक्स में एडीसी अनमोल सिंह धालीवाल द्वारा विभिन्न विभागीय अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की गई। बैठक दौरान एडीसी अनमोल सिंह धीलावाल ने जिला सामाजिक सुरक्षा अफसर को हिदायत दी कि दिव्यांग पेंशनरों का सेहत विभाग के साथ संपर्क करके यूडीआईडी कार्ड जल्द से जल्द बनाना यकीनी बनाया जाए।

उन्होंने कहा कि दिव्यांग व्यक्तियों को विलक्षण पहचान कार्ड के महत्व के बारे विस्तारपूर्वक जानकारी दी जाए ताकि कोई भी जरूरतमंत व्यक्ति सरकार की योजना से वंचित न रह सके। उन्होंने शिक्षा विभाग से आए अधिकारियों को विशेष जरूरतों वाले बच्चों का डाटा शिक्षा विभाग के पोर्ट पर रजिस्टर करने के आदेश जारी किए। उन्होंने जिला विकास व पंचायत अफसर को सरपंचाें की सहायता से गांवाें के गुरू घर, मंदिर व अन्य धार्मिक स्थान पर प्रचार करवाकर दिव्यांग व्यक्तियों को http://www.swavlambancard.gov.in/ पोर्टल पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने की हिदायत दी।

उन्होंने बताया कि दिव्यांग व्यक्ति सेवा केन्द्र, मोबाइल फोन, निजी कंप्यूटर व इंटरनेट की सुविधा के साथ जिला सामाजिक सुरक्षा अफसर के दफ्तर या नजदीकी अस्पताल में अपनी रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा सकते है। उन्होंने बताया कि यूडीआईडी कार्ड धारक के निजी विवरण, योग्यता और पूरा पता जानने में भी सहायता करेगा। रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए जरूरी दस्तावेज में पासपोर्ट साइज फोटो, मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट, घर के पते का सबूत (आधार कार्ड या वोटर कार्ड) की स्कैन की कापी की जरूर पड़ती है।

