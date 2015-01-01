पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्री गुरु तेग बहादर जी के 400वें प्रकाश पर्व:गुरुद्वारा साहिब में गुरमति समागम करवाया

संगरूर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
संगरूर में गुरमति समागम के दौरान कीर्तन करते कीर्तनी जत्थे।

गुरमति प्रचारक ग्रंथी रागी सभा संगरूर की ओर से गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी किशनपुरा के सहयोग से श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब जी के गुरता गद्दी दिवस और श्री गुरु तेग बहादर जी के 400वें प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित गुरमति समागम करवाया गया। गुरुद्वारा साहिब किशनपुरा में आयोजित समागम में सुबह के समय सुखमनि साहिब के पाठ किए गए।

इसके बाद भाई बचित्र सिंह के मंच संचालन अधीन भाई दलजीत सिंह, स्वर्ण सिंह जोश, गुरध्यान सिंह, बलजीत सिंह खुराना, अवतार सिंह, मोहन सिंह, त्रिलोचन सिंह, प्रगट सिंह, संदीप सिंह, हजूरी रागी भाई अवतार सिंह, भाई कृष्ण सिंह, भाई सुखराज सिंह, भाई गुरमेल सिंह व भाई सुरिंदरपाल सिंह ने कीर्तन के जरिए संगत को निहाल किया।

कथावाचक भाई राजिंदर पाल सिंह ने गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब की महानता की जानकारी देते हुए सभी को गुरुबाणी के सिद्धांतों काे अपनाने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

इस मौके पर भाई लाल सिंह धनौला को विशेष तौर पर सम्मानित किया गया। इस मौके पर बाबा बलजीत सिंह फक्कर, बाबा सुखदेव सिंह, राजवरिंदर सिंह, रणजोध सिंह, बाबा सुखविंदर सिंह, बाबा इंदरजीत सिंह, जत्थेदार जसवंत सिंह, बाबा दलबीर सिंह, गुरइंदरवीर सिंह, राजविंदर सिंह, कुलवंत, बाबा बलविंदर सिंह, भाई गुरविंदर सिंह, केवल सिंह, रणजीत सिंह, प्रेम सिंह, धर्मपाल सिंह, भोला सिंह, बिक्कर सिंह, रणजीत सिंह, मनजीत सिंह, चरणजीत सिंह, सुखदेव सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

