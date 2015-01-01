पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष मार्च:मांगों को लेकर गवर्नमेंट टीचर यूनियन ने काले चोले पहनकर डीसी दफ्तर के सामने दिया धरना

संगरूर6 घंटे पहले
  • लिखित आश्वासन मिलने पर शिक्षामंत्री के घर की तरफ रोष मार्च का प्रोग्राम किया स्थगित

गवर्नमेंट टीचर यूनियन की ओर से अपनी विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर काले चोल पहनकर डीसी दफ्तर के समक्ष धरना दिया गया। हालांकि यूनियन की ओर से डीसी दफ्तर के समक्ष रोष प्रदर्शन करने के बाद शिक्षा मंत्री की कोठी की तरफ रोष मार्च करना था, परंतु यूनियन को 15 दिसंबर को चंडीगढ़ में शिक्षामंत्री के साथ बैठक का लिखती आश्वासन मिलने पर रोष मार्च स्थगित कर दिया गया।

रोष धरने को संबोधित करते हुए यूनियन के राज्य प्रधान सुरिंदर कुमार, प्रेम चावला, प्र्रवीन कुमार, नवीन सचदेवा, चरण सिंह व बलकार वलटोहा ने कहा कि शिक्षामंत्री द्वारा अध्यापकों की मांगों की तरफ ध्यान न दिए जाने के कारण यह प्रदर्शन किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार हर चीज का निजीकरण करके सब कुछ पूंजीपतियों के हाथ में देकर अपनी जिम्मेदारी से भागना चाहती है।

जिस कारण सेहत, शिक्षा अन्य लोक भलाई के कार्य तबाह हुए पड़े हैं। इस मौके चरण सिंह सराभा, मुलाजिम नेता रणजीत सिंह राणवा, मेला सिंह पुनावाल, सीता राम शर्मा ने कहा कि शिक्षा विभाग अपने खर्च चलाने के लिए गरीब छात्रों पर बोझ डाल रहा है। स्कूलों में पूरी किताबें नहीं पहुंच रही हैं। ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के नाम पर गरीब अभिभावकों पर वितीय बोझ डाला जा रहा है। मौके पर बूटा सिंह, बलजिंदर सिंह, कारज सिंह, बाज सिंह, मनदीप थिंद, जीवन कुमार, टहल सिंह, मेघइंदर सिंह, शिंदरपाल सिंह, जर्मन सिंह, जसपाल सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

