पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंजाब सरकार:ढींडसा पर बोले- शिअद के कारण ही उन्हें सम्मान मिला, कैप्टन किसान हितैषी होते ताे पंजाब काे एक मंडी घाेषित करते : सुखबीर

संगरूरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुखबीर सिंह बादल।

कृषि कानूनों को लेकर केंद्र और पंजाब सरकार लोगों को गुुमराह कर रही है। भाजपा ने सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह को अपनी मुट्ठी में कर रखा है। इसलिए भाजपा ने कैप्टन की कुर्सी को हिलाने तक का प्रयास भी नहीं किया है। यदि कैप्टन सच में किसान हितैशी होते तो छत्तीसगढ़ सीएम की तरह पंजाब को एक मंडी घोषित करते। इस्तीफे जेब में डालने के लिए नहीं होते है। यह बात बात मंगलवार काे शिअद प्रधान सुखबीर सिंह बादल ने मूनक के गांव देहला सीहां में वर्करों की बैठक को संबोधित हुए कही। सुखबीर ने कहा सुखेदव ढीडंसा को जो सम्मान मिला है वह शिअद के कारण मिला है। इसके लिए ढींडसा को कभी माफ न किया जाए।

ढींढसा बाेले- एसजीपीसी चुनाव जीत विस चुनाव में देंगे टक्कर
शिरोमणि अकाली दल डेमोक्रेटिक के प्रधान सुखदेव सिंह ढींढसा ने कहा कि उनका पहला टारगेट एसजीपीसी चुनाव हैं । इसके बाद 2022 के विस चुनाव में दमखम दिखाया जाएगा। इस चुनाव के साथ वह एक ऐसा अकाली दल बनाना चाहते हैं जिसकी विचारधारा से शिअद बहुत दूर जा चुका है तथा इसकी वजह से वह बादल परिवार से दूर हुए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें