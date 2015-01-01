पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीबी की बीमारी:सेहत विभाग 21 जनवरी तक चलाएगा टीबी केस फाइडिंग मुहिम : डॉ. धीर

संगरूर2 घंटे पहले
जिला टीबी अफसर डॉ विकास धीर ने बताया है कि पंजाब सरकार और सेहत विभाग के निर्देशों पर टीबी हारेगा देश जीतेगा सलोगन के तहत टीबी केस फाइडिंग मुहिम चलाई जा रही है। जोकि 15 दिसंबर से 14 जनवरी 2021 तक चलेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मुहिम के तहत जिले के विभिन्न ब्लाकों में प्रवासी आबादी, झुग्गी झोपडी, भट्ठे, शैलर, फैक्टरी और स्लम एरिया में विभाग की टीमें घर घर जाकर टीबी के शकी मरीजों

को ढूंढकर उनके सैंपल लेकर टीबी की जांच करेंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि जो भी मरीज पॉजिटिव पाया गया उसका पूरा ईलाज पंजाब सरकार द्वारा मुफ्त किया जाएगा। उन्होंने लोगों को अपील की कि इस मुहिम को कामयाब बनाने के लिए सेहत विभाग की टीमों का साथ दिया जाए तांकि टीबी जैसी बीमारी को आगे फैलने से रोका जा सके और देश को टीबी की बीमारी से मुक्त करवाया जा सके।

