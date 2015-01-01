पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पति का कत्ल:नाजायज संबंधों में पति का कत्ल, शक न हो इसलिए अस्पताल ले गई, सीसीटीवी में प्रेमी दिखा तो खुला राज

संगरूर43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सतवीर की बहन का आरोप- पत्नी ने प्रेमी व उसके साथियों के साथ मिल तेजधार हथियारों से मौत के घाट उतारा
  • घर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में राजिन्द्र सिंह उर्फ विक्की दिया दिखाई

प्रेम संबंधों के चलते पत्नी ने प्रेमी व उसके साथियों के साथ मिलकर तेजधार हथियारों से पति का कत्ल कर दिया है। आरोप है कि घटना के बाद आरोपी पत्नी खून से लथपथ पति को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भी लेकर गई। परंतु पति की हालत गंभीर होने के कारण उसने दम तोड़ दिया। घर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में प्रेमी के नजर आने से सच्चाई सामने आ गई। ऐसे में पुलिस ने मृतक की बहन की शिकायत पर आरोपी पत्नी, उसके प्रेमी व अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

गांव जंडियाला मंजोकी निवासी हरप्रीत कौर ने पुलिस को दी गई शिकायत में बताया है कि उसके पिता की काफी समय पहले मौत हो चुकी है। उसके छोटे भाई सतवीर सिंह (33) की शादी करीब 8 वर्ष पहले गांव मानूके (मोगा) की वीरपाल कौर के साथ हुई थी। भाई के पास 7 और साढ़े 5 वर्ष के दो बेटे हैं। वीरवार की रात उसकी माता प्रीत कौर दोनों पोतों के साथ अलग कमरे में सो गई थी।

जबकि सतवीर व वीरपाल बेडरूम में सो रहे थे। घर के मुख्य गेट को अंदर से ताला लगा था। जबकि छोटा गेट अंदर से बंद था। रात करीब साढ़े 12 बजे वीरपाल ने शोर मचाना शुरू कर दिया। जिससे माता की नींद खुल गई। वह देखने के लिए सतवीर के कमरे की ओर दौड़ी। माता ने देखा कि सतवीर के कमरे से चार व्यक्ति भाग रहे थे। उनके मुंह बंधे थे और उनके हाथों में कुल्हाडी, गंडासे जैसे तेजधार हथियार थे।

वीरपाल के विक्की से नाजायज संबंधों को लेकर पति रोकता था, भाई के साथ मिलकर पहले भी सतवीर को पीट चुकी थी

बहन हरप्रीत कौर ने आरोप लगाया कि वीरपाल के पिंडी ढिलवां के ही राजिन्द्र सिंह उर्फ विक्की के साथ नजायज संबंध थे। जिसे भाई अच्छा नहीं समझता था। ऐसे में दोनों में कई बार बहस भी हुई थी। ऐसे में 2019 में वीरपाल ने अपने भाई बलजीत सिंह व अज्ञात साथियों के साथ मिलकर सतवीर की मारपीट भी की थी।

जिसके सतवीर के बयान पर वीरपाल कौर, बलजीत सिंह व दो अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के विरूद्ध मामला भी दर्ज हुआ था। जिसके बाद वीरपाल अपने मायके मानूके चली गई थी। जिसकेे बाद वीरपाल कौर व राजिन्द्र सिंह विदेश में चले गए थे। 2 माह पहले ही वह वापस लौटे थे। जिसके बाद गण्यमान्य लोगों ने पंचायती तौर पर सतवीर और वीरपाल कौर का समझौता करवा दिया था। जिसके बाद वीरपाल ससुराल लौट आई थी। आरोप है कि वीरपाल कौर ने नजायज संबंधों के चलते अपने प्रेमी राजिन्द्र सिंह व उसके साथियों के साथ मिलकर सतवीर को तेजधार हथियारों से वार कर मौत के घाट उतार दिया है।

क्राइम सीन : चादर व सतवीर के कपड़े खून से लथपथ मिले

वारदात को अंजाम देकर भाग रहे लोगों को देख माता ने शोर मचाया तो आसपास के लोग इकट्‌ठे हो गए। माता प्रीत कौर ने कमरे मे देखा कि सतवीर के सिर से काफी खून बह रहा था। उसकी टांगों पर गंभीर चोटों के निशान थे। बेड की चादर व सतवीर के कपड़े खून से लथपथ थे। माता ने बरामदे में आकर देखा तो बड़े गेट के साथ वाला छोटा गेट खुला पड़ा था। शिकायतकर्ता के अनुसार उसने घर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों में देखा है कि आरोपियों में राजिन्द्र सिंह उर्फ विक्की भी शामिल है। भाई सतवीर का कत्ल भाभी वीरपाल कौर, राजिन्द्र सिंह विक्की ने अपने तीन-चार अज्ञात साथियों के साथ मिलकर किया है।

घटना के बाद आरोपी फरार : एएसपी
पुलिस ने शिकायत के आधार पर आरोपी पत्नी वीरपाल कौर, राजिन्द्र सिंह उर्फ विक्की व दो अज्ञात आरोपियों के विरूद्ध पुुलिस थाना लौंगोवाल में हत्या का मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है। एएसपी महताब सिंह ने बताया कि घटना के बाद से आरोपी फरार है। आरोपियों की तलाश की जा रही है।

परिवार का इकलौता पुत्र था सतवीर

बताया जा रहा है कि मृतक पहले दिल्ली में प्राॅपर्टी डीलर का काम करता था। परंतु अब वह लौंगोवाल में ही अपनी जमीन ठेके पर परिवार का पालन-पोषण करता था। मृतक परिवार का एकलौता बेटा था। परिवार में मृतक की मां और दो छोटे बच्चे रह गए हैं।

