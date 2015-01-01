पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:मांगें हल न हुईं तो 25 नवंबर को पटियाला हैड ऑफिस पर धरना देंगे बिजली विभाग के मुलाजिम - चेत सिंह

संगरूर4 घंटे पहले
  • राजेश्वरी मंदिर में बिजली मुलाजिम व पेंशनर तालमेल संघर्ष कमेटी की बैठक

बिजली मुलाजिम व पेंशनर तालमेल संघर्ष कमेटी की कन्वेंशन माता राजेश्वरी मंदिर हाल में हुई। कन्वेंशन की प्रधानगी चेत सिंह, कुलविंदर सिंह, प्रितपाल सिंह, दर्शन सिंह व जंगीर सिंह द्वारा की गई।

कन्वेंशन को संबोधित करते हुए उक्त प्रवक्ताओं ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार और पावरकॉम की मैनेजमेंट मुलाजिमों और पेंशनरों की मांगो को नजरअंदाज कर रही है। उनकी मांगो को लेकर आनाकानी वाली नीति अपनाई जा रही है।

जिस कारण मुलाजिमों और पेंशनराें में रोष पाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने मांग की कि डीए की किश्तें जारी की जाएं। 6वें पे कमिशन की रिपोर्ट जारी की जाए। नए भर्ती हुए बिजली मुलाजिमों और रिटायर हुए मुलाजिमों को बिजली यूनिट में छूट दी जाए।

ठेके पर काम करते कर्मचारियों को रेगुलर पे स्केल पर पक्के किया जाए। खाली पड़े पदाें को रेगुलर भर्ती के आधार पर भरा जाए। बठिंडा थर्मल प्लांट की जमीन बेचने का फैसला वापिस लेकर थर्मल प्लांट को पराली के साथ चलाया जाए।

इस मौके अविनाश चन्द्र शर्मा, कुलदीप सिंह, कौर सिंह सोही, फलजीत सिंह, हरपाल सिंह ने कहा कि यदि मांगो का जल्द निपटारा न किया गया तो 25 नवंबर को पटियाला हैड ऑफिस में विशाल रोष धरना दिया जाएगा।

मौके पर रणबीर सिंह, बलविंदर सिंह, यशपाल शर्मा, जसमेल सिंह, परमिंदर सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह, गुरनाम सिंह, दर्शन सिंह, खियाली राम, चंद सिंह, मोहन लाल, हंस राज, जोरा सिंह, गुरमेल सिंह, अजय कुमार, अश्वनी कुमार, चिमन लाल, भरपूर सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

