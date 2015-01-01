पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

थोड़ी देर होर ठैर जा:समारोह में संचालक ने माइक नहीं दिया तो दोस्त से कहा-जाने से पहले अंतिम बोली डालनेे दो

संगरूर
दुर्घटना में नष्ट हुई कार।
  • रब कैंहदा थोड़ी देर होर ठैर जा...गीत गाते मोगा से निकले थे 5 दोस्त, वापसी में संगरूर में हादसा, कफन में लिपटकर लौटे
  • दिड़बा में दोस्त की मैरिज एनिवर्सरी से लौट रहे थे
  • कैंटर की टंकी फटी, डीजल कार पर गिरा और लग गई आग

रब कैंहदा थोड़ी देर होर ठैर जा, तेरे लई मै वडी गलबात सोची ए। पांचों दोस्त मोगा में इकट्ठे हुए, जिसके बाद एक कार से जब दिड़बा के लिए रवाना हुए तो वे काफी खुश थे। उन्होंने कार में यह गीत लगाने के बाद अपना वीडियो बनाया और दोस्तों के ग्रुप में शेयर कर अपनी खुशी का इजहार किया। सबने मैरिज एनिवर्सरी समारोह में भी खूब मजा किया। पांचों दोस्त पूरा समय समारोह में इकट्ठे ही रहे। इस दौरान दोस्तों ने समारोह में बोलियां भी डालीं, जिस पर सबने खूब डांस तक किया। पांचों दोस्तों में किसी को नहीं पता था कि रब ने उनके लिए कितनी दर्दनाक मौत सोचकर रखी है। हादसे में पांच परिवार उजड़ गए।

सुरिंदर पाल चमकौर सिंह सुखमिंदर सिंह बलविंदर सिंह कुलतार सिंह ।
मोगा से पांचों लोगों के कई और दोस्त भी अपनी- अपनी गाड़ियों से दिड़बा समारोह में पहुंचे थे, जो ठीक-ठाक अपने घर पहुंच गए थे। हादसे का पता चलने के बाद उनका दोस्त जसप्रीत अपने साथियों के साथ दुर्घटनास्थल पर लौट गया। दिड़बा समारोह का आयोजक लखविंदर सिंह भी मौके पर था। गाड़ी में आग इतनी भयानक थी कि चाहकर भी कोई कुछ नहीं कर सका और लोगों की आंखों के सामने ही पांच दोस्त एक साथ जिंदा जल गए। जसप्रीत के अनुसार, मौके का दर्द बयान नहीं किया जा सकता।

उसने जिंदगी में कभी सोचा भी नहीं था कि उसके दोस्तों की मौत इस कदर होगी। वह दोस्तों के शवों को बाहर निकालने का मंजर तक नहीं देख पा रहा था, जिसके कारण वह सड़क किनारे बैठकर अंतिम पलों को याद कर रहे थे कि पार्टी में सभी कितने खुश थे। हादसे ने खुशी के पलों को बड़े दर्द में बदल दिया। कैप्टन सुखमिंदर सिंह की एक बेटी तो कनाडा में रहती है जिसे हादसे के संबंध में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।

सुखमिंदर सिंह (मृत) की पत्नी गुरदेव कौर को ढांढस बंधाती महिलाएं।
पोस्टमार्टम के बाद गठरियों में लेकर गए

पांचों दोस्त हंसते हुए समारोह का आनंद लेने के लिए दिड़बा पहुंचे थे, परंतु हादसे के बाद पांचों के शव इस कदर जल गए थे कि उन्हें गठड़ियों में लपेटकर भेजना पड़ा। पहचान के लिए गठड़ियों पर उनके नाम लिखे गए थे। मैरिज एनिवर्सरी वाले युवक लखविंदर के अनुसार समारोह में दोस्त बार-बार माइक पकड़ कर बोलियां बोल रहे थे, जिसके कारण मंच संचालक ने माइक लोगों को देना बंद कर दिया था। जाने से पहले बलविन्द्र सिंह उसके पास आया और कहने लगा कि उसे आखिरी बोली डाल लेने दें। मुझे क्या पता था कि यह आखिरी बोली उसकी जिंदगी की आखिरी बोली बनकर रह जाएगी। पूरा समारोह कामयाब होकर संपन्न हुआ था। सभी दोस्त और रिश्तेदार खुश होकर रवाना हुए थे, परंतु हादसे ने गहरा जख्म दे दिया।

कैंटर की टंकी
पांचों लोग अमेरिका की मार्केटिंग कंपनी से जुड़े थे

पांचों लोग अमेरिका की रेनाट्स डॉयरेक्ट मार्केटिंग नाम की कंपनी के साथ भी जुड़े बताए जाते हैं, जिसका रेनाट्स नोवा नाम का मंहगा प्रोडक्ट है। ये लोग इस प्रॉडक्स की मार्केटिंग से जुड़े हुए थे।

मरने वालों में ऑनरेरी कैप्टन और पावरकॉम में कैशियर

62 वर्षीय सुखमिंदर सिद्धू: ग्रीन फील्ड कॉलोनी, मोगा के निवासी थे। वह आर्मी से बतौर ऑनरेरी कैप्टन रिटायर्ड हुए थे। उनके पास 27 साल की सर्विस के दौरान विमान से 95 बार डाइव लगाने का अनुभव था। 2004 में वह रिटायर्ड हुए थे। वह आम आदमी पार्टी के सक्रिय नेता और पार्टी के एक्स सर्विसमैन विंग के जिला प्रधान थे। उन्होंने 27 साल फौज में नौकरी की और 2004 में सेवामुक्त हुए थे।
45 वर्षीय कुलतार सिंह : वह मोगा में नानक नगरी के रहने वाले थे। वह एक निजी अस्पताल में पीआरओ के तौर पर कार्यरत थे। उनका 8 साल का एक बेटा है। कुलतार ने जाते समय अपना फोटो भी खिंचवाया था, ताकि सोशल मीडिया पर अपडेट कर सके।
35 वर्षीय बलविंद्र सिंह: धल्लेके गांव का निवासी भी इसी कंपनी से जुड़ा था। इसी नाते वह कैप्टन सिद्धू व कुलतार के साथ दिड़बा गया था। वह अपने पीछे 10 साल बेटा मनिंदर सिंह व की दो बेटियां मनवीर कौर व अनमोलवीर कौर के अलावा पत्नी अमदीप कौर को छोड़ गए।
सुरिंद्रपाल सिंह (30): नवां रामूवाल गांव के सरपंच का भतीजा था।
35 वर्षीय चमकौर सिंह: जनेर गांव का निवासी था। वह बिजली विभाग में कैशियर था।

सर्विस रोड पर घिसे स्पीड ब्रेकर, रेड लाइट भी खराब
मंगलवार को हादसास्थल का दौरा किया तो फ्लाईओवर के नीचे चाय की रेहड़ी लगाने वाले राम नगर छन्ना के पाल सिंह ने बताया कि वह करीब 3 माह से यहां रेहड़ी लगा रहा है। वह इस समय अवधि में 15 से अधिक हादसे इस प्वाइंट पर देख चुका है, जिसका कारण सर्विस लाइन से आ रही गाड़ी को सुनाम रोड का पता नहीं चलता है। स्पीड ब्रेकर खत्म हो चुके है और रेड लाइट खराब है, जिसके कारण अकसर हादसे होते रहते हैं।

