भाकियू का दावा:चंडीगढ़ में हुई बैठक में सरकार ने मुआवजा देने का किया एलान

संगरूर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों का डीसी दफ्तर का घेराव 8वें दिन भी जारी

संगरूर|प्रदर्शन के दौरान किसान मेघराज बावा की मौत के 21वें दिन भी पीडित परिवार को मुआवजा नहीं मिलने से खफा किसानों का जिला प्रबंधकीय परिसर के समक्ष बेमियादी घेराव वीरवार को 8वें दिन भी जारी रहा। हालांकि मामले को लेकर भाकियू की चंडीगढ में सरकार के साथ बैठक भी हुई।

भाकियू ने दावा किया है कि सरकार ने जल्द ही मुआवजा देने का एलान किया है। परंतु मुआवजा न मिलने तक प्रबंधकीय परिसर का घेराव जारी रहेगा। प्रबंधकीय परिसर के घेराव के कारण 8वें दिन भी दफ्तर में कामकाज ठप रहा। किसानों ने पिछले दिनों की तरह परिसर में किसी को दाखिल नहीं होने दिया।

धरने को संबोधित करते हुए भाकियू उगराहां के जिले प्रधान अमरीक सिंह गंढूआ ने कहा कि मेघराज की मौत को 21 दिन हो गए है। सरकार की बेरूखी के कारण अभी तक उसका अंतिम संस्कार नहीं हो पाया है। जबतक परिवार को 10 लाख रुपए मुआवजा, कर्ज माफ और परिवार के एक सदस्य को नौकरी नहीं मिलेगी उनका संघर्ष जारी रहेगा।

कृषि कानूनों के मुद्दे पर पंजाब भाजपा की 8 सदस्यीय कमेटी जल्द मिलेगी केन्द्र से : सतवंत पुनिया

इधर, कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में भाकियू का भाजपा नेताओं के घरों के आगे धरना 16वें दिन भी जारी रहा। इसके अलावा किसान पिछले 29 दिनों से रिलायंस पैट्रोल पंप, टोल प्लाजा आदि पर डटे हुए हैं। अपने निवास के समक्ष धरना दे रहे किसानों से बातचीत करने पहुंचे भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय नेता सतवंत पुनिया ने कहा कि उन्हें किसानों के साथ पूरी हमदर्दी है। वह किसानों की मांग हाईकमान तक पहुंचा चुके हंै। पंजाब की पार्टी की 8 सदस्सीय टीम हाईकमान को मिलने के लिए दिल्ली जा रही जो सरकार को मौजूदा परिस्थितियों से अवगत करवाएगी। उन्हें उम्मीद है कि इस बैठक के बाद सरकार किसानों के हित में कोई न कोई फैसला जरूर लेगी।

