धुआं-धुआं हुई जिंदगी:संगरूर में पराली जलाने की घटनाएं बढ़ीं, लॉकडाउन पीरियड की तुलना में वायु प्रदूषण में चौगुणी बढ़ोतरी

संगरूर2 घंटे पहले
जिले की आबोहवा जहरीली होने लगी है। पराली को आग लगाए जाने के बाद हवा में प्रदूषण लगातार बढ़ने लगा है। हालात ऐसे है कि दिन में सूर्य तक दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है। आम दिनों में एक्यूआई(एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स) 60 रहता है जोकि 260 तक जा पहुंचा है। शाम के समय हालात सबसे अधिक खतरनाक बन जाते हैं। ऐसे में सांस लेने में परेशानी और आंखों में जलन जैसी समस्या पैदा हो रही है।

अभी धान का सीजन आधा ही बीता है बावजूद जिले में पराली जलाने के 956 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। पंजाब प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड के पास संगरूर का यह आंकड़ा पीआरएससी के माध्यम से पहुंचा है। ऐसे में विभाग के अधिकारी 300 से अधिक मौके का दौरा कर 115 किसानों को 2 लाख 75 हजार के चालान सौंप चुके हैं।

956 मामले, 2.75 लाख का जुर्माना

पंजाब प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड के एसडीओ सचिन सिंगला के अनुसार इस साल अब तक आग लगाने के 956 मामले सामने आए है। जिनमें 2 लाख 75 हजार रुपए के चालान किए गए हैं।

पंजाब में जुर्माने के साथ केस व बंद होती हैं सरकारी सुविधाएं

पंजाब प्रदूषण कंट्रोल विभाग के अनुसार फिलहाल पराली जलाने वाले वाले दो एकड़ तक के किसान को 2500 रुपए, 5 एकड़ वाले को 5 हजार और इससे ज्यादा एकड़ वाले किसान को 15 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगता है। इसके अलावा पंजाब पुलिस की ओर से संबंधित किसानों पर मामले भी दर्ज किए जाते हैं और पटवारी द्वारा ऐसे किसानों की जमीन की रिकाॅर्ड में लाल लाइन लगाई जाती है, जिससे सरकार सुविधाएं बंद होती हैं।

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में एक करोड़ का जुर्माना और 5 साल की सजा

केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए एक अध्यादेश जारी कर सख्त सजा का प्रावधान किया। निर्धारित क्षेत्र में प्रदूषण फैलाया तो 1 करोड़ रुपए तक का जुर्माना और 5 साल की सजा हो सकती है। इस आशय के जारी किए अध्यादेश को राष्ट्रपति ने मंजूरी दे दी।

साल-दर-साल बढ़ रहे मामले
वर्ष मामले जुर्माना
2018 5780 12 लाख
2019 6666 20 लाख
2020 956 2.75 लाख

चट्‌ठे नकटे गांव के दलजिन्द्र सिंह से सीखें-10 सालों से सीधी बिजाई, उत्पादन भी पर्याप्त
गांव चट्‌ठे नकटे का किसान दलजिन्द्र सिंह पिछले 10 वर्ष से 18 एकड़ में सीधी बिजाई कर रहा है। उसका कहना है कि पराली की संभाल के लिए 2014 में हैप्पी सीडर खरीद कर गेहूं की बिजाई शुरू की थी। इससे तीन वर्ष पहले वह रोटावेटर से पराली को खेत मिलाकर बिजाई करता था। ऐसे कभी पैदावार में कोई नुक्सान नहीं हुआ है। अब वह 9 किसानों का ग्रुप बनाकर सीधी बिजाई कर रहे हैं। इसमें लागत भी कम आती है। इसके अलावा भम्माबंद्दी के 900 एकड़े रकबे में 800 एकड़ में सीधी बिजाई की जाती है। प्रशासन गांव के किसानों का सम्मान भी कर चुका।

