नियुक्ति:जगदीप संधू बने आप यूथ विंग के प्रांतीय उपाध्यक्ष

संगरुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नवनियुक्त उपाध्यक्ष जगदीप संधू के गांव पहुंचने पर स्वागत करते लोग।
  • नियुक्ति के बाद फत्तनवाला गांव पहुंचे संधू, गुरुद्वारे में टेका माथा, ग्रामीणों ने किया स्वागत

आम आदमी पार्टी यूथ विंग के नवनियुक्त प्रांतीय उपाध्यक्ष जगदीप संधू का अपने गांव फत्तनवाला पहुंचने पर लोगों और पार्टी वर्करों ने स्वागत किया। इस मौके पर संधू अपने समर्थकों सहित गांव के गुरुद्वारा साहिब पहुंचे जहां नतमस्तक होने के बाद ग्रंथी सिंह द्वारा जगदीप संधू व आम आदमी पार्टी के उज्ज्वल भविष्य की अरदास की।

इस अवसर पर नेताओं समरबीर सिंह संधू, महेन्द्र सिंह, गोल्डी कंबोज, मलकीत सिंह, रमेश अरनीवाला, जसविंदर लंबी, परमजीत सिंह गिल व जगजीत संधू ने कहा कि प्रांतीय यूथ उप प्रधान हेयर, जगदीप सिंह संधू, शैरी कलसी व हरमंदर सिंह संधू की नियुक्ति पार्टी द्वारा समय पर लिया गया सही फैसला है, जिससे नौजवान वर्ग में भारी जोश का संचार होगा।

इस अवसर पर रमन सिंह दोदा, बलकरन सिंह, देव सिंह मधीर, हरप्रीत सिंह हुसनर, भिंदा मुक्तसर, जसपिंदर सिंह, रिची बराड़, सुमन कुमार, डॉ. इकबाल सिंह, बंत सिंह मल्लन, जसविंदर सिंह लंबी, इन्द्रजीत सिंह लंबी, किरनपाल सिंह सहित अन्य उपस्थित थे।

