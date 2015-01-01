पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष:हाईवे पर जाम लगाकर 100 फीट ऊंची टंकी पर चढ़े

संगरूर18 मिनट पहले
टंकी पर चढ़े न्यू पीटीआई बेरोजगार अध्यापक यूनियन के सदस्य।
  • शिक्षामंत्री व शिक्षा सचिव से पैनल बैठक की मांग को लेकर बेरोजगार पीटीआई अध्यापक यूनियन ने किया प्रदर्शन

शिक्षामंत्री व शिक्षा सचिव से पैनल बैठक की मांग को लेकर पंजाब के विभिन्न शहरों से जुटे नई बेरोजगार पीटीआई अध्यापक यूनियन के 9 सदस्य सिविल अस्पताल में स्थिति करीब 100 फीट ऊंची पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गए। इनमें दो महिला सदस्य भी शामिल थीं। इससे पहले यूनियन सदस्य ने शहर में रोष मार्च कर नेशनल हाइवे पर पड़ते महावीर चौक में शिक्षामंत्री और शिक्षा सचिव का पुतला फूंका।

यातायात को पूर्ण रूप से ठप कर दिया गया बावजूद जब यूनियन सदस्यों को पैनल बैठक का समय नहीं मिला तो वह टंकी पर चढ़ गए। 4 घंटे तक हाइवे पर यातायात ठप पड़ने से लोगों को काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ा है। इस मौके यूनियन के प्रदेश प्रधान जसवीर सिंह गलोटी ने बताया कि 8 अक्तूबर को यूनियन की शिक्षा मंत्री और शिक्षा सचिव से पैनल बैठक करवाई गई थी।

जिसमें यूनियन को दो माह में पद निकालने का आश्वासन दिया गया था। ऐसे में यूनियन की ओर से 25 अक्तूबर को चंडीगढ़ में पोस्टों संबंधी जानकारी लेने का प्रयास किया गया, परंतु किसी भी अधिकारी ने उन्हें कोई तसल्लीबख्श जवाब नहीं दिया। जिसके बाद उन्होंने दोबारा 18 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ में पोस्टों की जानकारी के लिए पत्र भेजा जिसका अभी तक कोई जवाब नहीं आया है जिस कारण यूनियन सदस्यों में रोष पाया जा रहा है।

यूनियन सदस्यों ने कहा कि एक तरफ पंजाब सरकार खेलों को बढ़ाने का दावा कर रही है, परंतु दूसरी तरफ पंजाब के प्राइमरी स्कूलों में हजारों पीटीआई के पद खाली पड़े हैं। कई यूनियन सदस्य रोजगार के इंतजार में ओवरएज तक हो रहे हैं। पंजाब सरकार की ओर से 2005 के बाद से कोई पद नहीं भरा है। हजारों पीटीआई सदस्य बेरोजगार घूम रहे हैं।

इस मौके पर डैमोक्रेटिक टीचर फ्रंट के राज्य उपप्रधान रघुवीर भवानीगढ़, अमरदीप कंबोज, कुलवंत सिंह, अवतार सिंह, बलविंद्र सिंह, दविन्द्र सिंह, भूपिंदर आदि उपस्थित थे। टंकी पर रमनदीप कौर, गुरमीत कौर फिरोजपुर, भूपिंदर सिंह संगरूर, बहादुर सिंह बठिंडा, गुरप्रीत सिंह फाजिल्का, महेन्द्रपाल फाजिल्का, परमजीत सिंह पटियाला, दविन्द्र कंबोज फाजिल्का, अवतार सिंह पटियाला चढ़ हुए थे।

प्राइमरी स्कूलों में 5 हजार पद निकालने की रखी मांग

मांग की गई कि पंजाब सरकार प्राइमरी स्कूलों में पीटीआई के पद भरने के लिए तुरंत 5 हजार पोस्ट का विज्ञापन जारी करे। इसके लिए प्रशासन शिक्षा मंत्री और शिक्षा सचिव से पैनल बैठक का दिन और समय लेकर दे ताकि यूनियन सदस्य सरकार से रोजगार संबंधी बात कर सके।

10 दिनों में पैनल बैठक का लिखित आश्वासन मिलने पर 3 घंटे बाद नीचे उतरे

यूनियन सदस्यों का टंकी पर चढ़ने का पता चलने के बाद सिटी पुलिस स्टेशन के एसएचओ गुरवीर सिंह, सिटी-1 के एसएचओ प्रितपाल सिंह पुलिस टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गए। करीब 3 घंटे बाद नायब तहसीलदार के.के मित्तल ने यूनियन सदस्यों को पैनल बैठक 10 दिन में करवाने का लिखित पत्र सौंप कर यूनियन सदस्यों को नीचे उतार लिया।

