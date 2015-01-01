पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साइबर ठगी:केबीसी में 25 लाख की लाॅटरी निकलने का लालच देकर किसान से 22 लाख ठगे

संगरूरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसान ने 4 किल्ले जमीन गिरवी रख कर ठगों के खाते में जमा कराए पैसे

अगर आपको कौन बनेगा करोड़ पति के नाम से सोशल मीडिया से कॉल आती है तो सावधान हो जाएं क्योंकि ऐसे फोन और मैसेज आपको कंगाल बना सकते हैं। क्योंकि ऐसे ही गांव गंढूआ में किसान को 22 लाख से अधिक तक की चपत लगा दी गई। किसान ने 4 एकड़ जमीन गिरवी रखकर आरोपियों को पैसे भेज दिया। जीत सिंह ने बताया कि वह खेतीबाड़ी करता है। 22 मई को कोलकाता से व्हाट्सएप काल आई।

फोन करने वाले ने खुद को कौन बनेगा करोड़पति का मैनेजर बताया। कहा कि उसकी 25 लाख की लॉटरी निकली है। इसके लिए 15 हजार रुपए टैक्स भरना पड़ेगा। व्हाटसएप पर केबीसी का 25 लाख का चेक भी भेजा। आधार कार्ड समेत कई कागज मांगे गए जो भेज दिए। उसे लाटरी निकलने का यकीन हो गया था।

15 हजार रुपए ट्रांसफर करने के बाद एक महिला का फोन आया कि लाॅटरी की रकम 40 लाख की हो गई है। इस कारण 22 हजार और टैक्स जमा करवाना होगा। इस पर 22 हजार और जमा करवा दिए। उसके अगले दिन उसके खाते की लिमिट बढ़ाने को 73 हजार और जमा करवा लिए गए। फिर रोजाना फोन आना लगा। वह उनके खाते में 22.20 लाख रकम जमा करवा दी। अब आरोपी कह रहे हैं कि 80 लाख की लाटरी के लिए 5.70 लाख और जमा कराओ। ठगी का एहसाह होने पर शिकायत पुलिस को दी। जांच में पुलिस ने पाया है कि पीड़ित ने जानकारों की मदद से गूगल पे आदि से पैसे ट्रांसफर करता रहा है।

अनपढ़ होने का आरोपियों ने उठाया फायदा : पीड़ित

जीत सिंह ने कहा कि पूरा परिवार अनपढ़ है। जिस कारण वह आरोपियों के झांसे में आ गया। उसके पास 4 किल्ले जमीन है। लाटरी के पैसे पाने के लिए उसने चारों किले 4-4 लाख में गहने कर दिए थे। घटना के बाद वह तो बर्वाद हो गया है।
दूसरे राज्यों से फोन करते थे आरोपी...पुलिस ने पाया कि जिन नंबरों से फोन किया गया वे विसाखापट्टनम, पटियाला, बिहार के हैं। आरोपियों ने पटियाला के व्यक्ति का व्हाट्सएप खाता हैक किया था जिसकी पटियाला पुलिस के पास शिकायत भी दी गई है। आरोपी अपने खातों में जमा होने वाली राशि को आगे ट्रासफर करवाते रहे हैं।

रोपड़ में सहकारी बैंक के सचिव ने 8.94 लाख रुपए का किया फर्जीवाड़ा, केस दर्ज

सहायक रजिस्ट्रार सहकारी सभा आनंदपुर साहिब द्वारा सहकारी सभा के सचिव पर सभा के पैसों के गबन की शिकायत दी गई है। नंगल पुलिस ने सहकारी सभा के सचिव पर धारा 409 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। नगर थाना प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर पवन चौधरी ने बताया कि सहकारी सभा के सहायक रजिस्ट्रार गुरवरिंदर सिंह ने शिकायत दी कि सहकारी सभा भंगला के सचिव परमिंदर सिंह ने मेंबर से चेक लेकर बैंक में जमा नहीं करवा कर कथित रूप से गबन किया है। चेक समय पर जमा न होने से बैंक ने सभा पर ब्याज भी लगा दिया। साथ ही जरूरी चीजों पर स्टॉक भी मौजूद नहीं है।

पैसे का निजी काम में उपयोग के चलते सभा को भी हुआ नुकसान
थाना प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर पवन चौधरी ने बताया कि शिकायत मिली है कि खाद खरीद के 68 हजार रुपए का स्टॉक कम पाया है। साथ ही सचिव ने बेची गई खाद की करीब 4.5 लाख की राशि नहीं जमा कराई है। जांच में पचा चला है कि जमींदारी सदस्यों के खाद बीज के 5.81 लाख का चेक भी जमा नहीं कराया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें