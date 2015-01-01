पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहारी सीजन:खोया व पनीर दूध से ही तैयार किया जाए, सप्लाई हुए दूध का भी रिकाॅर्ड रखना होगा

संगरूर2 घंटे पहले
  • दिवाली नजदीक आते ही मिठाइयों की बिक्री ने पकड़ी रफ्तार, दुकानदारों के साथ बैठक में एसडीएम ने दिए निर्देश-

त्योहारों का सीजन अपनी चरम पर है। दिवाली नजदीक आते ही मिठाइयों की दुकानों पर बिक्री में बढ़ाेतरी हो रही है। ऐसे में कई विक्रेता पैसों के लालच में लोगों को मिलावटी मिठाइयां बेचने में कोई संकोच नहीं करते है।

विभाग भी ऐसे दुकानदारों के खिलाफ त्योहारी सीजन में कार्रवाई शुरू कर देता है। दुकानदारों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के साथ-साथ विभाग मिठाई विक्रेताओं के साथ बैठक कर लोगों को शुद्ध खाने-पीने की चीजे मुहैया करवाने के लिए जागरूक कर रहा है। फूड सेफ्टी विभाग त्योहारी सीजन में अबतक खाने-पीने की वस्तुओं के करीब 56 सैंपल ले चुका है।

गंभीर पहलू यह है कि जिन मिठाइयो के सैंपल लिए जाते हैं, उनकी रिपोर्ट आने में करीब 15 दिन लग जाते हैं। तबतक दुकानदार इन मिठाइयों को बेच चुका होता है। कई बार ऐसी मिठाइयों के सैंपल मापदंडों में फेल हो जाते हैं। परंतु तब तक यह मिठाइयां ग्राहक के पेट में जा चुकी होती है। जिस कारण रिपोर्ट फेल आने के बावजूद भी लोग घटिया मिठाई खाने को मजबूर रहते हैं।

मिठाई की गुणवता में शक होने पर दो दिन में मंगवा ली जाती है रिपोर्ट : संदीप सिंह

फूड सेफ्टी अधिकारी संदीप सिंह का कहना है कि आमतौर पर रिपोर्ट आने में एक सप्ताह से दो सप्ताह का समय लग जाता है। परंतु मौके पर ही मिठाई की गुणवत्ता में शक होता है तो उसकी रिपोर्ट दो दिन में मंगवा ली जाती है।

विभाग घटिया मिठाई बेचने वालों के खिलाफ पूरी सख्ती बरत रहा है। पिछले वर्ष लोगों की सेहत से खिलवाड़ करने वाले एक दुकानदार के खिलाफ तो इरादा कत्ल का मामला भी दर्ज करवाया गया था।

दुकानदार मिठाई को डिब्बे में न तौले मिलावट करने वालों पर है नजर : एसडीएम

मंगलवार को भवानीगढ़ के एसडीएम डॉ. कर्मजीत सिंह ने शहर के मिठाई विक्रेताओं के साथ विशेष बैठक की गई। बैठक के दौरान सेहत विभाग से फूड सेफ्टी अधिकारी संदीप सिंह भी उपस्थित थे। विभाग अब तक 15 जगहों पर बैठक कर मिठाई विक्रेताओं को नियमों की पालना संबंधी जागरूक भी किया जा चुका है।

इसी कड़ी के मकसद से एसडीएम डॉ. कर्मजीत सिंह ने मिठाई विक्रेताओं को लोगों को साफ-सुथरा और अच्छी क्वालिटी की मिठाइयां बेचने की हिदायत दी। उन्होंने कहा कि दुकानों के आस-पास और अंदर साफ-सफाई का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाए।

उन्होंने कहा खोया व पनीर आदि खुद दूध से तैयार किया जाए और सप्लाई हुए दूध का पूरा रिकाॅर्ड रखा जाए। मिठाई के लिए प्रयोग किया जाने वाला कच्चा माल भी उच्च गुणवत्ता वाला होना चाहिए।

उन्होंने हिदायत दी कि फूड सेफ्टी एंड स्टैंडर्ड एक्ट की धाराओं का पालना यकीनी बनाई जाए और एफएसएसएआई द्वारा निर्धारित फूड लाइसेंस लेना भी यकीनी बनाया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि मिठाई बेचते समय दुकानदार मिठाई को डिब्बे में न तौले और फूड सेफ्टी एक्ट के मापदंडों के अनुसार कारोबार न करने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

फूड सेफ्टी बोर्ड के 12 गोल्डन रूल्स के बोर्ड लगाएं दुकानदार

फूड सेफ्टी अधिकारी संदीप सिंह ने दुकानदारों को अपील की कि वह अपने अदारे का फूड सेफ्टी लाइसेंस और ग्राहक की जानकारी के लिए 12 गोल्डन रुल्स के बोर्ड योग्य स्थान पर लगाए। वर्करों का मेडिकल करवाया जाए।

उन्हें कैप, दस्ताने, मास्क, एप्रन आदि मुहैया करवाए जाए। वर्कशाॅप में एगजास्ट फैन, रोशनी का पूरा प्रबंध किया जाए। वस्तुओं को ढकने के लिए अखबारों की बजाय साफ कपड़े का इस्तेमाल किया जाए। वस्तुओं को तैयार करने के लिए उच्च गुणवत्ता का तेल इस्तेमाल किया जाए।

गर्म तेल को तीन बार से अधिक इस्तेमाल न किया जाए। इस मौके पर दुकानदारों ने यकीनी दिलवाया कि उनके संगठन का कोई भी सदस्य खराब प्राेडक्ट नहीं बेचेगा और एफएसएसएआई के मापदंडों का ध्यान रखा जाएगा। मौके पर एसएमओ डॉ. महिंदर सिंह, ईओ राज कुमार, सुखदीप कौर आदि उपस्थित थे।

