पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:खेती बुनियादी ढांचे के फंड संबंधी लोगों को करें जागरूक : डीसी

संगरूर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला स्तरीय मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी की बैठक

डिप्टी कमिश्नर रामवीर की ओर से एग्रीकल्चर इनफ्रास्ट्रक्चर फंड स्कीम संबंधी जिलास्तरीय मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी की बैठक की गई। बैठक में एडीसी रजिंदर बत्रा, जिला खुराक सप्लाई अफसर तरविंदर सिंह चोपड़ा, डिप्टी डायरेक्टर बागबानी करनैल सिंह, एजीएम नाबार्ड मानवप्रीत सिंह, जिला लीड बैंक अफसर शालिनी मित्तल ने शिरकत की। इस मौके एजीएम नाबार्ड मानवप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि इस स्कीम संबंधी 1 लाख करोड़ रुपए का फंड बनाया गया है। जो 2020-21 से 2029-30 तक चलेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके तहत लिए जाने वाले 2 करोड़ रुपए तक के कर्ज पर 3 प्रतिशत ब्याज की छूट की सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी।

इसके अलावा कर्ज के लिए जरूरी गारंटी के लिए सुविधा भी मिलेगी। जिसकी फीस भारत सरकार भरेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस स्कीम के तहत किसान उत्पादक संघ (एफपीओ), सहिकारी सभाएं, सैल्फ हैल्प ग्रुप और उद्यमी कितना लाभ ले सकेंगे। स्कीम के जरिए फसल की कटाई के बाद उसके सही प्रबंधन के लिए किए जाते प्रयास चेन सेवाएं, गोदाम, कोल्ड स्टोर, प्राइमरी प्रोसेसिंग इकाई, राईपीनिंग चैंबर, पैक हाउस आदि

बनाए जाएंगे, ताकि फसल की सही संभाल हो सके। उन्होंने कहा कि इस संबंधी अधिकतर जानकारी लेने के लिए किसान सरकारी की वेबसाइट, नाबार्ड या बागबानी विभाग के साथ संपर्क कर सकते है। इस दौरान डीसी रामवीर ने समूह बैंक अधिकारियों को आदेश जारी किया कि खेती बुनियादी ढांचे फंड संबंधी अधिक से अधिक लोगों को जागरूक किया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार की योजनाओं का लाभ अधिक से अधिक पहुंचाने के लिए हर अधिकारी जिम्मेदारी के साथ ड्यूटी निभाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें