गणतंत्र दिवस:मंत्री कांगड़ 9:58 बजे फहराएंगे तिरंगा 45 मिनट में ही संपन्न होगा कार्यक्रम

संगरूर2 घंटे पहले
  • समारोह में इस बार नहीं होंगे सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम

गणतंत्र दिवस को धूमधाम से मनाने के लिए सोमवार को प्रशासन की ओर से तैयारियों को मुकम्मल कर लिया गया है। यूं तो जिले भर में गणतंत्र दिवस को लेकर तिरंगा लहराया जाएगा परंतु शहर की पुलिस लाइन में जिला स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। पंजाब के कैबिनेट मंत्री गुरप्रीत कांगड़ तिरंगा लहराने की रस्म को अदा करेंगे।

सोमवार मंत्री गुरप्रीत कांगड़ शहर पहुंच गए हैं। ऐसे में पुलिस की ओर से सुरक्षा प्रबंध ओर भी कड़े किए गए हैं। इस बार किसी तरह के भी सभ्याचारक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं किया जा रहा है। शहर के पुलिस लाइन में सुबह 9:55 पर कार्यक्रम शुरू होगा। सभी की एंट्री एक नंबर गेट से की जाएगी। सबसे पहले कैबिनेट मंत्री पुलिस लाइन मैमोरियल में शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि भेंट करेंगे।

जिसके बाद राष्ट्रीय ध्वज लहराने की रस्म अदा की जाएगी। परेड का निरीक्षण करने के बाद कैबिनेट मंत्री की ओर से जनता को अपना संदेश दिया जाएगा। जिसके बाद मार्च पास्ट और झांकियां पेश की जाएंगी। 10:40 पर राष्ट्रीय गीत के साथ कार्यक्रम समाप्त कर दिया जाएगा। डीसी रामवीर का कहना है कि सोमवार को सभी तैयारियां मुकम्मल कर ली गई हैं। कोरोना महामारी के चलते सभी स्कूल अधिकतर समय तक बंद रहे हैं। महामारी के कारण ही इस बार किसी स्कूल का सभ्याचारक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं किया गया है।

मंत्री गुरप्रीत कांगड़ शहर पहुंच चुके हैं। मंगलवार को तय समय के अनुसार तिरंगा लहराने की रस्म को अदा किया जाएगा। एसएसपी विवेकशील सोनी ने बताया है कि गणतंत्र दिवस के मद्देनजर जिले भर में सुरक्षा प्रबंधों को कड़ा किया गया है।

पिछले वर्षों के कार्यक्रम की बात की जाए तो मंगलवार को 1 घंटा 20 मिनट पहले कार्यक्रम समाप्त हो जाएगा पुलिस लाइन मेमोरियल में श्रद्धांजलि समारोह सुबह 9:55 बजे होगा। राष्ट्रीय झंडा लहराने की रस्म 9:58 बजे अदा की जाएगी। मुख्य मेहमान 10:15 बजे संदेश देंगे। मार्च पास्ट और झांकियां 10:25 बजे होगा। जबकि राष्ट्रीय गीत 10:40 बजे होगा।

