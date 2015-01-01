पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:सांसद भगवंत मान ने 129 जरूरतमंदों को वितरित कीं बैटरी चलित ट्राइसाइकिलें

संगरूर9 घंटे पहले
आम आदमी पार्टी के राज्य प्रधान और सांसद भगवंत मान की ओर से केन्द्रीय समाजिक न्याय मंत्रालय के सहयोग से लोकसभा हलका संगरूर के 154 शरीरिक पक्ष से जरूरतमंद लोगों को 57.50 लाख रुपए की लागत से बैटरी वाली ट्राइ साइकिल वितरित करने के लिए समागम का आयोजन किया गया। शुक्रवार को रेडक्राॅस द्वारा रणबीर क्लब में आयोजित समागम में 129 जररूतमंदो को ट्राइ साइकिल वितरित की गई। भगवंत मान ने पंजाब के समूह लोकसभा और राज्यसभा सदस्यों को अपील की है कि वह अपने हलके के शारीरिक पक्ष से जरूरतमंदों को इस स्कीम का अधिक से अधिक लाभ दिलवाए।

इस मौके पर भगवंत मान ने कहा कि उनके द्वारा फिजीकल चैलेंजड जरूरतमंदों को एमपी लैंड फंड स्कीम में से बैटरी के साथ चलने वाले ट्राइसाइकिल देकर सहायता करने का मुद्दा उठाया गया था। जिसे गंभीरता के साथ लेते हुए समाजिक न्याय व शक्तिकरण मंत्रालय ने इस कार्य के लिए एमपी लैंड को इसके लिए हरी झंडी दी और खुद भागीदारी भी की। उन्होंने बताया कि करीब 2 माह पहले केन्द्रीय समाजिक न्याय मंत्रालय के सहयोग के साथ हलके से संबंधित एक कैंप आयोजित किया गया था। जिसमें 154 जरूरतमंदों का चयन किया गया था। जिनमें से 129 को एमिको कंपनी की बैटरी से चलने वाली ट्राइसाइकिल बांट दी गई है। जबकि अन्य 25 को भी जल्द यह सुविधा मिल जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि पहले पड़ाव के तहत 100 प्रतिशत, 90 प्रतिशत और 80 प्रतिशत जरूरतमंदों को यह पहल दी गई है। दूसरे पड़ाव में अन्य जरूरतमंदों को बैटरी से चलने वाली साइकिल दी जाएगी। मौके पर विस में विपक्ष के नेता और आप विधायक हरपाल चीमा, विधायक मीत हेयर, विधायक कुलवंत पंडोरी, जसवंत गज्जनमाजरा, नरिंदर कौर भराज, बचन बेदिल, जसवीर कुदनी, राजवंत सिंह घुल्ली, जमील उर रहमान, आजम दारा, लाभ सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

