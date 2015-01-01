पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:वेस्टर्न ग्रुप डांस जूनियर में डांसिंग फीट और सीनियर में एनजे स्टूडियो पहले स्थान पर रहा

संगरूर2 घंटे पहले
  • सरदार राजिंदर सिंह जर्नलिस्ट यादगारी मेले का दूसरा दिन

26वां सरदार राजिंदर सिंह जर्नलिस्ट यादगारी तीन दिवसीय बाल मेला दूसरे दिन में शामिल हो गया। रंगषाला के कलाकार नवजोत गर्ग मीतू को समर्पित बाल मेले के दूसरे दिन का उद्घाटन रमन गर्ग व पूनम अग्रवाल ने ज्योति प्रज्वलित करके किया। दूसरे दिन बाल मेले में भाजपा नेता जतिंदर कालडा और उद्योगपति प्रमोद गर्ग ने मुख्य मेहमान और एसपी गुरमीत सिंह ने विशेष मेहमान के तौर पर शिरकत की। दूसरे दिन बच्चों के सोलो डांस, वेस्टर्न व ग्रुप डांस के मुकाबले करवाए गए। इस मौके सूबे सिंह को थिएटर और सुलिंदर कुमार को समाज सेवा के क्षेत्र में डाले गए योगदान के लिए सम्मानित किया गया। केंद्र के प्रधान एडवोकेट दिनेश व महासचिव सुरिंदर शर्मा ने आए मेहमानों का धन्यवाद किया।

इस मौके पर ब्रहमजोत कौर, मंशा अरोडा, रिया गर्ग, एडवोकेट दसबीर डल्ली, एडवोकेट राहुल शर्मा, संतोश गर्ग, राम निवास गर्ग, राजिंदर शर्मा, राकेश कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे। लड़कियाें के सोलो वेस्टर्न मुकाबले के 3 से 5 वर्ष आयु वर्ग में रूहानिका नागपाल ने पहला, नवनीत कौर ने दूसरा, 6 से 8 आयु वर्ग में सानवी झा व इनायत मित्तल ने पहला, अराध्या गोयल व ऐंजलप्रीत कौर ने दूसरा, 9 से 11 आयु वर्ग में अरचिता गोयल व मिचटी ने पहला, अहाना-तानी-प्राणया ने दूसरा, 12 से 14 वर्ग में आरजू खान व याचना जख्मी ने पहला, आंचल अरोरा-दिव्यांना बांसल-सुक्रीती ने दूसरा, 15 से 17 वर्ग में तनवी ने पहला स्थान प्राप्त किया।

लड़के सोलो वेस्टर्न के 3 से 5 आयु वर्ग में कुनाल गर्ग ने पहला, नैतिक गर्ग ने दूसरा, 6 से 8 वर्ग में आर्यन अत्री ने पहला, नक्ष सिंगला ने दूसरा, 9 से 11 राधव चुतानी, 12 से 14 सत्यम सैणी ने पहला, आयान गोयल ने दूसरा, 15 से 17 में गुरसेवक सिंह ने पहला व तृशुक सिंह ने दूसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया। ग्रुप डांस वेस्टर्न जूनियर में डांसिंग फीट ने और सीनियर में एनजे स्टूडियो ने पहला स्थान प्राप्त किया। फोल्क ग्रुप जूनियर में खुशबू डांस अकादमी ने पहला और सीनियर में स्वरंग कथक ने पहला स्थान प्राप्त किया।

