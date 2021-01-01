पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन का आज आखिरी दिन:तीसरे दिन जिले भर में 446 उम्मीदवारों ने किया नामांकन

संगरूर6 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस, शिअद, भाजपा और आप के अलावा आजाद उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में
  • 150 वार्डों के लिए सभी मुख्य पार्टियों ने उतारे उम्मीदवार

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने के तीसरे दिन जिले भर में 446 उम्मीदवारों की ओर से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए गए हैं। इनमें एससी 62, एससी महिला 54, जनरल 135, महिला 141 और बीसी 54 उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं। सुनाम नगर कौंसिल में 86, लाेंगोवाल 24, लहरा 37, अहमदगढ़ 48, धूरी 73, भवानीगढ़ 47, मालेरकोटला 109 व नगर पंचायत अमरगढ़ में 22 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया है।

अब तक जिले भर में 7 नगर कौंसिल व 1 नगर पंचायत 150 वार्ड के लिए 547 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में उतर चुके हैं। पहले दिन 5, दूसरे दिन 96 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए थे। इनमें कांग्रेस, शिअद, भाजपा, आप समेत विभिन्न राजनीतिक पार्टियों और आजाद उम्मीदवार शामिल हैं। बुधवार को नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने का अंतिम दिन है। इस बार शिअद और भाजपा के लिए भी चुनाव जीतना आसान नहीं होगा, क्योंकि इस बार दोनों पार्टियों के उम्मीदवार एक-दूसरे का भी सामना कर रहे हैं।

मंगलवार काे सभी उम्मीदवार समर्थकों समेत नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने के लिए चुनाव अधिकारी के पास पहुंचे थे। नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने के अंतिम दिन से एक दिन पहले चुनाव अधिकारी दफ्तरों में काफी गहमागहमी देखने को मिली। उम्मीदवारों और समर्थकों की संख्या को देखते हुए चुनाव अधिकारियों के दफ्तरों में भारी सुरक्षा बल तैनात किया गया था।

5 फरवरी को उम्मीदवार वापस ले सकते हैं नामांकन
मंगलवार तक लगभग सभी मुख्य पार्टियों की ओर से अपने उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा की जा चुकी है। बुधवार नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया समाप्त हाे जाएगी। 4 फरवरी को दस्तावेज की जांच होगी। 5 फरवरी को उम्मीदवार अपने नामांकन पत्र वापस ले सकते हैं, जिसके बाद शेष उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में अपनी किस्मत अजमाएंगे। जिला चुनाव अधिकारी कम डीसी रामवीर का कहना है कि नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने की प्रक्रिया शांतमयी ढंग से चल रही है। पूरी पारदर्शिता के साथ प्रक्रिया को पूरा किया जा रहा है। 14 फरवरी को मतदान होगा।

जिले की सीमा में हथियार उठाने पर पाबंदी

अतिरिक्त जिला मैजिस्ट्रेट अनमोल सिंह ने जिला संगरूर की सीमा में नगर कौंसिल व नगर पंचायत सिवाए संगरूर रेवन्यू क्षेत्रों में हर किस्म के असलहा उठाने पर पाबंदी लगा दी गई है। चुनाव आयोग पंजाब की ओर से घोषित किए गए प्रोग्राम अनुसार नगर निगम, नगर कौंसिल व नगर पंचायत के चुनाव 14 फरवरी को डाले जाएंगे। इसके मद्देनजर जिले की कौंसिल व नगर पंचायत सिवाए संगरूर के रेवन्यू क्षेत्रों में अमन कानून की व्यवस्था को बरकरार रखने के लिए असलहा उठाने पर पाबंदी लगाई गई है। यह आदेश आमी प्रसोनल, पैरा मिलिट्री फोर्सिज, बावर्दी पुलिस कर्मचारियों पर लागू नहीं होगा।

146 संवेदनशील व 68 अतिसंवेदनशील पोलिंग स्टेशन
संगरूर जिले में 7 नगर कौंसिल व 1 नगर पंचायत के 150 वार्ड में चुनाव के लिए 266 पोलिंग स्टेशन बनाए गए हैं। इनमें 146 संवेदनशील व 68 अतिसंवेदनशील पोलिंग स्टेशन हैं। यहां कुल 2,57,417 मतदाता मत का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। इनमें 1,36,232 पुरूष, 1,21,170 महिला और 15 ट्रांजेंडर वोटर हैं।

