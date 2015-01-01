पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धासुमन:शेर-ए-पंजाब की यादगार बनाने और निशानियां संभालने के लिए ‌एक करोड़ रुपए आरक्षित : सिंगला

संगरूर9 घंटे पहले
  • कैबिनेट मंत्री सिंगला ने बड़रूखां में महाराजा रणजीत सिंह की जयंती पर भेंट किए श्रद्धासुमन

विभिन्न सिख मिसलों को एकजुट कर विशाल सिख राज स्थापित करने वाले शेर-ए-पंजाब महाराजा रणजीत सिंह के जन्मदिवस पर कैबिनेट मंत्री विजयइन्दर सिंगला की ओर से उनके नानके गांव बड़रूखां में जाकर पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से श्रद्धा सुमन भेंट किए गए। इस मौके पर कैबिनेट मंत्री विजयइन्दर सिंगला ने कहा कि महाराजा रणजीत सिंह ने विशाल सिख राज स्थापित रने के साथ साथ समाज सुधार, आधुनिकीकरण और सभ्याचारक पुनर जागृति की विरासत हमें दी है। जिसके लिए पूरी पंजाबियत सदा उनकी आभारी रहेगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के चलते सादा समागम आयोजित किया गया है। सिंगला ने कहा कि राज्य की विरासत और सभ्यचार से जुड़े हर पहलू के तहत साल के बजट में भी एक करोड़ रुपए की राशि शेर-ए-पंजाब महाराजा रणजीत सिंह की यादगार बनाने और निशानियां संभालने के लिए आरक्षित रखी गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि तकनीकी कमियों के कारण बड़रूखां गांव में लगने वाली महाराजा रणजीत सिंह की प्रतिमा अभी तक स्थापित नहीं की गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि अब प्रतिमा को नए सिरे से तैयार करवाकर एक साल के भीतर स्मारक वाले स्थान पर लगवाया जाएगा।

12 किलोमीटर सड़क पर प्रीमिक्स डाला जाएगा और 18 फीट चौड़ी होगी

सिंगला ने कहा कि गांव की 12 किलोमीटर सड़क पर प्रीमिक्स डालने की जरूरी कार्यवाही जल्द शुरू करवा दी जाएगी और सड़कों को 18 फीट चौड़ा करने के लिए प्रोजेक्ट नाबार्ड स्कीम के तहत बनाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि प्राइमरी स्कूल का नाम जनरल हरबख्श सिंह के नाम पर रखने का प्रस्ताव मिलने पर जरूरी नोटिफिकेशन जारी करवा दिया जाएगा। स्टेडियम में उच्च स्तरीय खेल सुविधाएं मुहैया करवाने के लिए संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारियों को निर्देश जारी किए जाएंगे। मौके पर यूथ कांग्रेस की नेशनल सचिव दामन थिंद बाजवा, डीसी रामवीर, एसएसपी विवेकशील सोनी, एसडीएम बबनदीप सिंह वालिया, जिला योजना बोर्ड के चेयरमैन राजिंदर राजा, एसजीपीसी प्रधान गोबिंद सिंह लौंगोवाल उपस्थित थे।

