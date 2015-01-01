पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वार्डबंदी गलत:विपक्ष ने नई वार्डबंदी पर जमा करवाए आठ एतराज

संगरूर4 घंटे पहले
  • भाजपा ने की नई वार्डबंदी रद्द करने की मांग, अब बोर्ड की बैठक में होगा अंतिम फैसला

शहर के 27 वार्ड की नई वार्डबंदी पर नगर कौंसिल की ओर से मांगे एतराज पर मंगलवार को भाजपा के 19 सदस्यों की ओर से 8 सवाल खड़े किए गए हैं। सदस्यों ने अपने एतराज ईओ काे सौंपकर नियमों के उल्ट की गई वार्डबंदी को रद्द किए जाने की मांग उठाई है। भाजपा के जिला प्रधान रणदीप दियोल, जतिंद्र कालड़ा, सरजीवन जिंदल का कहना है कि नई वार्डबंदी के जारी किए गए नोटिफिकेशन में राज्यपाल अपनी शक्तियों का इस्तेमाल करते हुए नगर कौंसिल समराला के वार्डों की हलकाबंदी कर रहे हैं, परंतु एतराज और सुझाव नगर कौंसिल संगरूर के मांगे जा रहे हैं। एतराज के लिए 7 दिन का समय दिया गया, परंतु नई वार्डबंदी को 5 दिनों तक छुपाकर रखा गया है।

उन्होंने एतराज लगाया कि नई वार्डबंदी जनगणना के बाद ही की जा सकती है, जबकि पिछले समय में कोई जनगणना नहीं हुई है इसलिए वार्डबंदी गलत है। वार्डबंदी के बोर्ड में नगर कौंसिल के अधीन आते बोर्ड में मौजूदा विधायक का शामिल होना जरूरी है, परंतु बोर्ड में सुनाम के विधायक को शामिल नहीं किया गया, क्योंकि मौजूदा रकबा सुनाम अधीन भी पड़ता है। इसलिए यह गलत है। जनता के सामने पेश किए गए पुराने नक्शे पर लाइने खींचकर नया नक्शा कहकर पेश कर दिया गया, जबकि नई वार्डबंदी का ड्राफ्ट नया नक्शा होता है। जो नक्शा जनता को पेश किया गया है उसमें बोर्ड सदस्य महेश कुमार के हस्ताक्षर नहीं हैं। कई वार्ड की सीमा में दलितों के क्षेत्र को जनरल वार्ड में डाल दिया गया है।

कार्यसाधक अधिकारी संगरूर क्षेत्र का रहने वाला है उसे बोर्ड का सदस्य बनाकर नियमों की उल्लंघना की गई है। नई वार्डबंदी में कई वार्ड काफी लंबे बना दिए गए हैं। उदाहरण के तौर पर वार्ड 5 का क्षेत्र 5 किलोमीटर तक कर दिया गया है। ऐसे में वार्ड के लोग अपने एमसी से मिलने में परेशान होंगे, इसलिए इस वार्डबंदी को रद्द किया जाए। इस मौके पर मीना खोखर, चरणजीत लक्की, संदीप दानियां, विशाल गर्ग आदि उपस्थित थे। उधर, नगर कौंसिल ईओ रमेश कुमार का कहना है कि एतराज जमा कर लिए गए हैं। पेश किए गए एतराज बोर्ड की मीटिंग में रखे जाएंगे, जिसमें अंतिम फैसला लेकर वार्डबंदी को लागू कर दिया जाएगा।

