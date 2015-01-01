पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास कार्यों में भारी गड़बड़ी:कच्ची रेत पर इंटरलॉक टाइलें लगाने का विरोध, लोगों ने काम करवाया बंद

जैतो2 घंटे पहले
  • निकाय के ईओ बोले-शिकायत मिलने पर ठेकेदार को मौके पर बुलाया है

जैतो निकाय द्वारा शहर भर में चलाए जा रहे विकास कार्यों में भारी गड़बड़ी करने की शिकायतें मिल रही हैं। जिसकी ताजा उदाहरण उस वक्त सामने आई जब शहर के चौक नंबर दो में दुकानदारों ने घघरसेन के स्थान पर रेत पर इंटरलॉक टाइल लगाने का विरोध करते हुए काम बंद करवाया।

जानकारी के अनुसार घघरसेन के रेत में बढ़ोत्तरी होने के कारण ठेकेदार व निकाय कर्मचारी कच्ची रेत पर इंटरलॉक टाइलें लगवा रहे हैं, जिससे घटीया समान से निर्माण करने पर पहली बरसात में ही ये इंटरलॉक टाइलें उखड़ जाएंगी।

चौंक नंबर दो के सुरिन्दर मितल, भूपिन्दर कुमार, नरेश कुमार, रजिन्दर शर्मा आदि ने बताया कि ठेकेदार द्वारा निकाय अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत से पहले इस स्थान पर बजरी में नाममात्र सीमेंट डाल कर सुखी मोटी बजरी बिना नाली को कवर किए डाली गई अब घघरसेन के स्थान पर कच्ची रेत पर ही इंटरलॉक टाइल लगाई जा रही थी सो हमने इसका विरोध किया तथा काम बंद करवा दिया है।

जैतो निकाय ईओ गुरदास सिंह ने कहा कि दुकानदारों की शिकायत मिलते ही हमने काम बंद करवा दिया है तथा ठेकेदार को कल मौका देखने के लिए बुलवाया है। ठेकेदार से दुबारा सही तरीके से निर्माण करवाया जाएगा।

