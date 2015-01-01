पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सलाम कोरोना वॉरियर्स:संगरूर के पंपोश कौशिक ने 20 सदस्यीय टीम के साथ 5289 मी. ऊंची माउंट फ्रेंडशिप चोटी पर लहराया तिरंगा

संगरूर3 घंटे पहले
  • मिशन कोरोनाकाल के दौरान वॉरियर्स की भूमिका निभाने वाले लोगों के जज्बे को सैल्यूट करने के लिए 7 राज्यों के युवाओं ने की पहल

(सिमरनजीत सिंह)
कोरोनाकाल के दौरान वॉरियर्स की भूमिका निभाने वाले लोगों के जज्बे को सैल्यूट करने के लिए संगरूर के 39 वर्षीय युवक समेत 20 पर्वतारोहियों ने हिमाचल प्रदेश की सोलांग वैली में स्थित माउंट फ्रेंडशिप के पीक पर तिरंगा लहराया है। 17 हजार 353 फीट(5289 मीटर)ऊंची माउंट फ्रेंडशिप का सफर टीम ने पांच दिन में तय किया। टीम में लीड कलाइंबर के तौर पर शामिल हुए संगरूर के पंपोश कौशिक ने बताया कि कोरोना से लड़ाई जीत कर आने वाली छतीसगढ़ की पर्वतारोही सुमन के हौसलों को पंख देने के लिए माउंट एवरेस्ट फतेह कर चुके छतीसगढ़ के ही राहुल गुप्ता ने हिमाचल की सोलांग वैली में स्थित माउंट फ्रेंडशिप को फतेह करने का लक्षय रखा था। इस मिशन का उद्देश्य कोरोना वॉरियर्स को सम्मान देना था। उन्होंने बताया कि पूरे मिशन में 7 राज्यों के युवा शामिल थे। जिसमें 15 से 17 वर्ष के युवा भी शामिल थे। उन्होंने बताया कि बताया कि मिशन के दौरान आखिरी 300 मीटर काफी मुश्किल थे। हालांकि मौसम ने उनका पूरा साथ दिया।

टीम के हौसले से चोटी पर तिरंगा लहराने में हुए सफल : पंपोश कौशिक

पंपोश कौशिक ने बताया कि माइनस 10 डिग्री तापमान और 5 फीट बर्फ में चलना एक चुनौती भरा काम था। ऊंचाई पर पहुंचते ही ऑक्सीजन की कमी होना भी सामान्य था। उन्होंने बताया कि टीम में एक बचाव दल शामिल था। जिसका काम पूरी टीम को सुरक्षित वापस लाना था। उन्होंने बताया कि पूरी टीम के हौसले के साथ उन्होंने पीक पर तिरंगा लहराया और पूरा मिशन कोरोना वॉरियर्स को समर्पित किया। उन्होंने बताया कि वह पिछले 12 साल से बतौर पवर्तारोही काम कर रहा है। इसके लिए उन्होंने ए ग्रेड प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त किया है।

गुरु नानक देव जी के 550वें प्रकाश पर्व को समर्पित 9 हाई एलटीट्यूड दर्रों का रास्ता कर चुके हैं पार

पंपोश कौशिक ने बताया कि उन्होंने इससे पहले पिछले साल गुरु नानक देव जी के 550वें प्रकाश पर्व समर्पित श्री मणीकर्ण साहिब(हिमाचल प्रदेश) से लेह में स्थित गुरुद्वारा पत्थर साहिब का 550 किलोमीटर का रास्ता तय किया था। इस दौरान उन्होंने 9 हाई एलटीट्यूड दर्रों का रास्ता तय किया था। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी दर्रे 16 हजार 600 फीट से ऊपर ही थे। जबकि परांग ला दर्रा 18 हजार 372 फीट का था। इसके अलावा वह नेपाल के माउंट एवरेस्ट बेस कैंप, माउंट आईलेंड, माउंट बागीरथी, स्पिति वैली में कनामडो, लेह में स्तोकांगडी को भी फतेह कर चुके हैं।

