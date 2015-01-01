पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोष मार्च:पेंशनर्स ने पेंडिंग पड़े मेडिकल बिलों के निपटारे के लिए किया रोष मार्च

संगरूर3 घंटे पहले
  • बोले-बिल मंजूरी के लिए अगस्त 2012 से दफ्तर में पड़े हैं

ऑल पेंशनर वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन की ओर से शहर में रोष मार्च करके मेडिकल बिलो की मंजूरी सबंधी सिविल सर्जन संगरूर से मुलाकात की गई।

इस मौके प्रधान अरजन सिंह, सरपरस्त जगदीश शर्मा, प्रैस सचिव बलबीर सिंह रत्न, बाल कृष्ण चौहान ने कहा कि सितंबर-अक्टूबर 2020 तक के मेडिकल बिल रसीट ब्रांच में ही बिना डीलिंग पड़े है। प्रवानगी के लिए अगस्त 2012 से दफ्तर में पेडिंग पड़े हैं।

डायरेक्टर स्तर पर भेजे बिलों सबंधी सिविल सर्जन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करवा सके है। अधिकारी की लापरवाही के कारण पेंशनरों के करोड़ों रुपए के बिल मंजूरी के लिए पड़े है। उन्होंने मांग की कि पेडिंग पड़े बिलो का तुरंत निपटारा किया जाए।

मौके पर बिक्कर सिंह, बलवंत सिंह, बाल किशन चौहान, अर्जन सिंह, जगदीश शर्मा, राम लाल शर्मा, भरथरी सिंह,तारा सिंह, चरणपाल, भगवान दास, कलवरन दास, सतनाम बाजवा, जगदेव सिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

