सलाह:30 साल से अधिक आयु वाले लोग जरूर करवाएं मेडिकल चेकअप, रोज करें सैर

संगरूरएक घंटा पहले
संगरूर में जागरूकता वैन को हरी झंडी देकर रवाना करते सिविल सर्जन राज कुमार।

सेहत विभाग की ओर से लोगों को गैरसंचारी (अछूत) रोगों संबंधी जागरूक करने के लिए जागरूकता वैन को सिविल सर्जन डॉ. राज कुमार ने हरी झंडी देकर रवाना किया। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. राज कुमार ने कहा कि यह जागरूकता वैन कैंसर, दिल की बीमारियां, शूगर और स्ट्रोक के बारे में जागरूक करेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि 30 साल से अधिक आयु वाले व्यक्तियों को अपना मेडिकल चेकअप जरूर करवाना चाहिए। रोज सैर करनी चाहिए और ब्लड प्रेशर नियमित रूप से चेक करवाना चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि कैंसर की बीमारी का जितनी जल्दी पता चल जाए उतनी जल्दी इसका इलाज संभव है। इस मौके पर मेडिकल अफसर डॉ. राहुल ने कहा कि कैंसर बढ़ने के मुख्य कारण माता द्वारा अपने बच्चे को दूध न पिलाना, तंबाकू, बीडी, सिगरेट, हुक्का आदि का सेवन करना है। सरकार द्वारा कैंसर मरीजों के इलाज के लिए सीएम कैंसर राहत कोष स्कीम अधीन 1 लाख 50 हजार रुपए उस सेहत संस्था को दिए जाते हैं जहां मरीज का इलाज चल रहा हो। सरकार द्वारा सरकारी और इंपेनल किए गए प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में कैंसर के इलाज की सुविधा है।

कैंसर की पुष्टि होने के बाद इंपेनल अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए कैशलेस इलाज की सुविधा उपलब्ध है। इस मौके जिला समूह शिक्षा व सूचना अफसर विजय कुमार ने कहा कि शूगर व हाई ब्लड प्रेशर चिंता का विषय है। इस मौके पर सहायक सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जगमोहन सिंह, डीएफपीओ डॉ. रविंदर कलेर, डीईआईओ डॉ. हरमिंदर सिंह, डीएचओ डॉ. एसजे सिंह, एसएमओ डॉ. बलजीत सिंह, दीपक शर्मा आदि उपस्थित थे।

