टक्कर:तेज रफ्तार वाहन की टक्कर से व्यक्ति व पशु की मौत, दो घायल

संगरूर3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

तेज रफ्तार गाड़ी की टक्कर से एक व्यक्ति व एक बैल की मौत हो गई है। जबकि दो अन्य लोग घायल हो गए है। गांव खुर्द निवासी मोहम्मद साबर ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी है कि वह अपने भाई शमशाद खां और अपने लड़के तनवीर मोहम्मद के साथ उनके ही गांव के सतनाम सिंह के पास खड़ा था। उनके पास ही उनका एक बैल भी बंधा हुआ था। तभी एक तेज रफ्तार कार चालक ने लापरवाही से उसके भाई शमशाद खां, बेटे तनवीर मोहम्मद, सतनाम सिंह और बैल की टक्कर मार दी। इस कारण सतनाम सिंह व बेटा तनवीर मोहम्मद घायल हो गए। जबकि भाई शमशाद खां और बैल की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए आरोपी कार चालक सुरजीत सिंह निवासी मंझवाला को गिरफ्तार कर उसके खिलाफ थाना संदौड़ में मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

