प्लैग मार्च:दिवाली पर सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर पुलिस टीम ने शहर मेें किया प्लैग मार्च

संगरूर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

बुधवार को डीएसपी सतपाल शर्मा की अगुवाई में शहर में फ्लैग मार्च निकाला गया। फ्लैग मार्च लाल बत्ती चौक से शुरू होकर शहर के विभिन्न बाजारों से गुजरा। डीएसपी सतपाल शर्मा ने बताया कि जिला पुलिस द्वारा त्योहारों के मद्देनजर शहर में पुलिस की गश्त व नाकाबंदी बढ़ा दी गई है। होटलों व धर्मशालों पर रहने वाले लोगों की शिनाख्त की जा रही है।

लोगों को भी पुलिस का सहयोग करना चाहिए किसी भी तरह की अफवाह पर ध्यान न दें। यदि किसी को भी किसी व्यक्ति की गतिविधी पर संदेह होता है या कोई संदिगध वस्तु मिलती है तो इसकी जानकारी तुरंत नजदीकी पुलिस थाने को मुहैया करवाएं। मौके पर सिटी एसएचओ गुरबीर सिंह, सिटी-1 एसएचओ प्रितपाल सिंह, ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज पवन कुमार, पीसीआर इंचार्ज गुरभजन सिंह, एएसआई अविनाश शर्मा आदि उपस्थित थे।

