जिला जेल में हवालाती की मौत का मामला:जज की मौजूदगी में हुआ मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम जेल प्रशासन, कैदियों व परिजन के बयान दर्ज

संगरूर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परिजनों ने अस्पताल परिसर में किया प्रदर्शन
  • भाई का आरोप- पटियाला पुलिस ने विजय से 2 घंटे तक करवाई थी दंड बैठक, जेल ले जाने से पहले मिला तब उसकी हालत खराब थी, इलाज भी नहीं हुआ

यहां की जिला जेल में बंद नौजवान हवालाती की मौत के मामले में सिविल अस्पताल में पूरा दिन माहौल तनावपूर्ण बना रहा। मृतक के परिजनों में पटियाला पुलिस, जेल प्रशासन व अस्पताल प्रशासन के विरूद्ध रोष थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। सोमवार को परिजनों ने अस्पताल परिसर में नारेबाजी कर खूब भड़ास निकाली। उधर, सोमवार जेएमआईसी सुखप्रीत कौर की मौजूदगी में मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम किया गया।

जिसके बाद जज ने जेल का दौरा कर जहां जेल प्रशासन व कैदियों के बयान दर्ज किए वहीं मृतक के परिजनों के बयान भी कलमबद्ध किए गए हैं। अपने बयान में मृतक के परिजनों ने पटियाला पुलिस, जेल प्रशासन व 3 डॉक्टरों को युवक की मौत का जिम्मेवार ठहराया है। आखिरकार मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम होने के बाद देर शाम को उभावाल रोड स्थित श्मशान घाट में मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया।

तीन डॉक्टरों के पैनल ने किया पोस्टमार्टम : एसएमओ बलजीत सिंह
सिविल अस्पताल के एसएमओ डॉ. बलजीत सिंह का कहना है कि जज सुखप्रीत कौर की निगरानी में तीन डॉक्टरों ने पैनल ने मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम किया है। पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही मौत के कारणों का खुलासा हो पाएगा।

अस्पताल की सफाई सेवक बोली-कोरोना बताकर बॉडी को पैक करने की तैयारी में थे डॉक्टर
मृतक विजय कुमार की मासी गीता देवी ने बताया कि वह सिविल अस्पताल में सफाई सेवक के तौर पर तैनात है। रविवार को विजय कुमार की डेड बॉडी सिविल अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी में पड़ी थी। डॉक्टर उसकी बॉडी को कोरोना करार देकर पैक करने की तैयारी में थे। वह मौके पर न होती तो विजय की डेड बॉडी को पैक कर दिया होता।

तीन डॉक्टर, जेल सुपरिंटेंडेंट और पटियाला एसएचओ को ठहराया मौत का जिम्मेदार
शहर के दशमेश नगर के रहने वाले देव प्रकाश ने कहा कि उसके भाई विजय कुमार(27) को पटियाला पुलिस ने एक्साइज एक्ट के तहत 26 अक्टूबर को गिरफ्तार किया था। 29 अक्टूबर को उसे जिला जेल में भेज दिया गया। जेल जाने से पहले उन्होंने अपने भाई के साथ मुलाकात भी की थी। उस समय विजय की हालत काफी खराब थी। विजय ने उन्हें बताया था कि पुलिस ने उसके साथ बुरी तरह से मारपीट की है। उससे 2 घंटे तक दंड बैठक लगवाई गई। जेल में 3 नवंबर को विजय की हालत खराब हो गई थी। जिसके बाद उसे संगरूर के सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था।

परंतु डॉक्टरों ने विजय का अच्छे तरीके से उपचार नहीं किया। जब वह विजय से मिलने के लिए पहुंचे तो डॉक्टरों ने उनके साथ भी दुर्व्यवहार किया। विजय की बीमारी को गंभीरता के साथ नहीं लिया गया। जेल प्रशासन द्वारा भी उसका सही तरीके से इलाज नहीं करवाया गया। जिससे विजय की मौत जेल में ही हो गई थी। जेल प्रशासन ने अपने आप को बचाने के लिए उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती करवा दिया था। जेल परिसर के कैमरे भी चेक किए जा सकते हैं। पीड़ित परिवार ने जेएमआईसी सुखप्रीत कौर के पास दर्ज करवाए गए बयान में सिविल अस्पताल में तैनात तीन डॉक्टर, जेल सुपरिंटेेंडेंट और थाना सदर पटियाला के एसएचओ को विजय की मौत का जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। जज ने परिवार के बयान दर्ज करके पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट आने के बाद कार्रवाई करने का भरोसा दिलाया।

