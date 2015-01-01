पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतियोगिता:मंगलवा शूटर मीट प्रतियोगिता में प्रांजलि का ट्राफी पर कब्जा

संगरूर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिरसा में हुई प्रतियोगिता, 200 से अधिक खिलाड़ियों ने लिया भाग

हरियाणा के सिरसा में आयोजित दो दिवसीय पहली मंगलवा शूटर मीट 2020 प्रतियोगिता में शहर की 9वीं कक्षा की छात्रा प्रांजलि बांसल चैंपियन ऑफ चैंपियन एनआर राइफल ट्राफी पर कब्जा जमाने में कामयाब रही है। ऐसे में प्रांजलि को 7100 रुपए नकदी से भी सम्मानित किया गया है।

प्रतियोगिता में पंजाब व हरियाणा की विभिन्न अकादमियों सहित 200 से अधिक खिलाड़ियों ने भाग लिया था। प्रांजलि ने इस दौरान यूथ और सीनियर कैटेगरी के विभिन्न मैचों में शानदार निशाने लगाकर दोनों वर्ग में गोल्ड मेडल हासिल किया। इस तरह वह तीन मेडल प्राप्त करने में कामयाब रही हैं।

इस मौके पर बनाई गई दो सदस्यों की टीम कैटेगरी में टीम को सिल्वर मेडल मिला है। इसके अलावा प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने वाले शहर की खिलाड़ी तमिशा ने सिल्वर, गुरशान ने सिल्वर, अक्क्ष ने ब्राउन और अरिदमन ने गोल्ड मेडल प्राप्त किया है।

प्रांजलि की इस प्राप्ति पर उनकी माता इंदू बांसल और पिता गौरव बांसल भी बेहद खुश है। प्रांजलि पिछले 1 वर्ष से निशानेबाजी कर रही है। इस दौरान उन्होंने विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लेकर अब तक 15 से अधिक मेडल अपने नाम किए हैं। प्रांजलि का कहना है कि उसे शूटिंग का बेहद शोक है।

