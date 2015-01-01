पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:संगरूर: स्टॉक खत्म होने से पैदा हो जाएगा संकट, 1.15 लाख मीट्रिक टन यूरिया की जरूरत; पहुंचा 25 हजार 500 टन

संगरूर3 घंटे पहले
  • यूरिया के लिए मारामारी, किसानों ने किया हरियाणा का रुख, महंगे दाम पर खरीदकर ला रहे

(भुपिंदर सुनामी). पंजाब में मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही ठप है। गेहूं की बिजाई अंतिम चरण में है और किसान यूरिया आदि के लिए व अन्य खादों के लिए मारेमारे फिर रहे हैं। ऐसे में कई किसानों ने पड़ोसी सूबों से महंगे दाम पर यूरिया लाना शुरू कर दिया है।

जिले में करीब 2 लाख 88 हजार हेक्टेयर में गेहूं की बिजाई की जा रही है। करीब 97 प्रतिशत रकबे में बिजाई हो चुकी है। कृषि विभाग के पास यूरिया का स्टाक नहीं बचा, जबकि 30 नवंबर से पहले यूरिया की और जरूरत पड़ेगी।

कुल खपत का 30 प्रतिशत यूरिया नवंबर, 30 प्रतिशत दिसंबर, 15 प्रतिशत जनवरी व बाकी जरूरत के अनुसार डाला जाता है। यदि मालगाड़ियां जल्द बहाल नहीं हुईं तो किसानों को गंभीर समस्या का सामना करना पड़ेगा। पंजाब में आम तौर पर यूरिया के एक थैले का दाम लगभग 270 रुपए है, जो हरियाणा में 300 रुपए का मिल रहा है।

उसे यहां लाने में प्रति थैला करीब 20 रुपए अतिरिक्त खर्च हो रहे हैं। किसानों यादविंदर सिंह, बलवीर सिंह, गुरदियाल सिंह व लाभ खुराना ने कहा, हरियाणा में ब्लैक में 300 रुपए प्रति थैला मिला है। 15 रुपए प्रति थैला लाने में खर्च हुए। किसान खर्च करने के लिए समूह में खाद ला रहे हैं।

वहीं, भाकियू (उगराहां) के सूबा प्रधान जोगिंदर सिंह उगराहां ने कहा कि सूबे के रेलवे ट्रैक 15 दिनों से खाली हैं। केंद्र सरकार जानबूझकर मालगाड़ियां नहीं चला रही है। किसानों को यूरिया उपलब्ध करवाना सूबा सरकार की जिम्मेदारी बनती है। जब तक मालगाड़ियां नहीं चलतीं, तब तक सरकार सड़क यातायात के जरिये यूरिया मंगवाकर किसानों में बांटे।

गौरतलब है कि कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसानों में रोष है। वे इन्हें रद्द करवाने के लिए प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। 23 सितंबर से वह आंदाेलनरत हैं। वह पहले रेलवे पटरियों पर बैठे, फिर प्लेटफार्म पर डटे, उसके बाद स्टेशन की पार्किंग समेत कई सार्वजनिक सथानों पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।

स्टाक सड़क मार्ग के जरिए लाने का प्रयास

जिले में 1 लाख 15 हजार मीट्रिक टन यूरिया की जरूरत होती है। पहले चरण में विभाग के पास 25500 मीट्रिक टन यूरिया पहुंचा था, जिसे बांटा जा चुका है। अब 30 नवंबर के आसपास इसकी जरूरत पड़ेगी। विभाग के पास स्टाक नहीं बचा। फिलहाल सड़क मार्ग से ही यूरिया मंगवाया जा रहा है। मालगाड़ियां जल्द न चलीं तो किसानों को यूरिया की समस्या का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

-मुख्य खेतीबाड़ी अधिकारी, डॉ. जसविंदरपाल सिंह ग्रेवाल

पौधों को यूरिया से मिलता है नाइट्रोजन

मौजूदा समय में फसलों को यूरिया की काफी जरूरत पड़ती है। रात में ठंड बढ़ रही है, जिसके कारण पौधों के विकास के लिए नाइट्रोजन की खास जरूरत होती है, जो यूरिया से मिलता है। यदि फसलों को सही समय पर यूरिया न मिले तो फसलों को नुकसान की आशंका बनी रहती है।
-डिप्टी डायरेक्टर डॉ. करनैल सिंह, बागबानी विभाग।

