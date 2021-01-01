पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस:80 प्रतिशत स्कूलों में सैनेटरी पैड वेडिंग उपलब्ध : डीसी

संगरूर2 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय बालिका दिवस के संबंध में बोलते हुए डीसी रामवीर ने कहा कि जिले के मिडिल, हाई व सेकेंडरी स्कूलों में सैनेटरी पैड वेडिंग व इनस्नरेटर मशीनें लगाने का काम प्रगति अधीन है। उन्होंने बताया जिले के 362 स्कूलों में से 80 प्रतिशत स्कूलों यह मशीनें मुहैया करवा दी गई है। उन्होंने बताया इन मशीनों का सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ रही 15 हजार छात्राओं को फायदा हुआ है।

उन्होंने बताया सरकारी स्कूलों की छात्राओं को आशा वर्करों और डॉक्टरों द्वारा महावारी दौरान साफ सफाई और सेहत संभाल सबंधी मार्ग दर्शन किया जाता है। इन डॉक्टरों और आशा वर्करों द्वारा स्कूलों में पहुंच करके लड़कियों को महावारी दौरान अपने शरीर की अच्छी तरह सफाई बनाए रखने के महत्व से अवगत करवाया जाता है।

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (सेकेंडरी) मलकीत सिंह ने कहा कि पुराने समय से महावारी सबंधी कई अंधविश्वास जुड़े हैं। इसके चलते लड़कियों को इस समय दौरान अपवित्र समझा जाता था और उनके साथ भेदभाव किया जाता था। उन्होंने बताया आम तौर पर महावारी के कारण लड़कियों की स्कूलों में हाजिरी कम हो जाती है और कई बार तो परिजन अज्ञानता के चलते स्कूल से ही उठा लेते है।

उन्होंने कहा सैनेटरी पैड वेडिंग और इनस्नरेटर मशीनों के स्कूल में लगने से छात्राओं का आत्मविश्वास बढा है। उनकी हाजिरी में बढ़ोतरी हुई है और यह मशीनें लड़कियों के साथ महावारी दौरान किए जा रहे भेदभाव की सामाजिक बुराई को खत्म करने में सहायक सिद्ध हुई है। उन्होंने कहा आज के युग में सैनेटरी नैपकिन जैसे उत्पाद बाजार में उपलब्ध है।

परंतु गरीब परिवार की लड़कियां कई बार शर्म के कारण और कई बार पैसों की कमी के कारण इन्हें खरीदने में असमर्थ रह जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि स्कूलों में सैनेटरी पैड मुफ्त उपलब्ध करवाए जाने से लड़कियों की सेहत और मनोबल में सुधार हुआ है। जहां सैनेटरी नैपकिन से उन्हें निजी सफाई रखने में मदद मिली है। वहीं इनस्नरेटर मशीनों से सैनेटरी नैपकिन का सही ढंग से प्रदूषण मुक्त निपटारा हो जाता है।

