खेत दिवस:पराली का धुआं मनुष्य व पशु-पक्षियों की सेहत और मिट्टी के पाेषक तत्वों पर भी डालता है असर : डीसी

संगरूर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बागड़ियां सरपंच नेे पराली का योग्य प्रबंधन करने संबंधी खेत दिवस मनाया, जिले के अधिकारी हुए शामिल

जिले के गांव बागड़ियां में सरपंच जसवंत सिंह की ओर से पराली का योग्य प्रबंधन करने संबंधी खेत दिवस मनाया गया। इस दौरान डीसी रामवीर, मुख्य खेतीबाड़ी अधिकारी डॉ. जसविंदरपाल सिंह ग्रेवाल, खेतीबाड़ी अफसर मालेरकोटला डॉ. हरीपाल ने विशेष तौर पर शिरकत की। डीसी रामवीर ने कहा कि फसलों के अवशेष को आग लगाने से पैदा हुए जहरीले धुएं से मनुष्य के साथ पशु पक्षियों, वातावरण और मिट्टी की सेहत पर भी बुरा असर पड़ता है।

मनुष्य को इस जहरीले धुएं के कारण कैंसर, हार्ट अटैक, चमड़ी रोग, दमा, ब्रेन हैमरेज आदि बीमारियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। उन्होंने किसानों को अपील की कि पराली के योग्य प्रबंधन के लिए सुपर सीडर, हैपी सीडर, मलचर और आरएमबी प्लो की विभिन्न तकनीकों का प्रयोग करके गेहूं की बिजाई करें।

इस मौके पर मुख्य खेतीबाड़ी अधिकारी डॉ. जसविंदरपाल सिंह ग्रेवाल ने कहा कि पराली जलाने से प्रति एकड़ 30 किलो यूरिया, 12.5 किलो ग्राम डीएपी के अलावा पोटास व अन्य छोटे तत्व भी जलकर राख हो जाते हैं। उन्होंने किसानों को अपील की कि कोरोना महामारी को मुख्य रखते हुए पराली को आग न लगाई जाए। मौके पर डॉ. जसमीन सिद्धू, डॉ. कुलदीप कौर, इंदरदीप कौर आदि उपस्थित थे।

