साइकिल रैली:स्ट्रोक मेडिकल इमरजेंसी; लक्षण पता लगने पर किया जा सकता है इसका इलाज : सिविल सर्जन

संगरूर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने विश्व स्ट्रोक दिवस पर निकाली साइकिल रैली, लोगों को किया जागरूक

सेहत विभाग की ओर से सिविल सर्जन डॉ. राज कुमार की अगुवाई में विश्व स्ट्रोक दिवस पर साइकिल रैली निकाली गई जो सिविल अस्पताल से शुरू होकर बरनाला कैंचियां से शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों से होते हुए सिविल अस्पताल में समाप्त हुई।

इस मौके पर सिविल सर्जन डॉ. राज कुमार ने कहा कि स्ट्रोक एक खतरनाक बीमारी है। विश्व स्तर पर हर 4 में से 1 व्यक्ति इस बीमारी का शिकार हो रहा है। मेडिकल माहिरों के अनुसार चेहरे में एकदम टेढ़ापन आना, बाजू या टांगों में कमजोरी और बोलने या बोली समझने में तकलीफ आना इसके मुख्य लक्षण माने जाते हैं।

स्ट्रोक एक मेडिकल एमरजेंसी है और लक्षण पता लगने से साढ़े चार घंटे में इसका इलाज किया जा सकता है। इस समय को गोल्डन पीरियड या विंडो पीरियड कहा जा सकता है। उन्होंने स्ट्रोक से बचने के लिए कुछ परहेज करने की सलाह दी।

इसमें रोजाना कसरत करना, ब्लड प्रेशर व ब्लड शूगर पर नियंत्रण करना, सिगरेट से परहेज, पौष्टिक खुराक लेना और तनाव रहित जीवन व्यतीत करना शामिल है। इस मौके पर सहायक सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जगमोहन सिंह, डिप्टी मेडिकल कमिश्नर डॉ. परमिंदर कौर, जिला परिवार भलाई अफसर डॉ. रविंदर कलेर, जिला सेहत अफसर डॉ. एसजे सिंह, जिला टीकाकरण अफसर डॉ. हरमिंदर सिंह, एसएमओ डॉ. बलजीत सिंह, मेडिकल अफसर डॉ. राहुल, डॉ. वरिंदर सिंह, प्रनीत कौर, पुनीता शर्मा, डॉ. सुमित उपस्थित थे।

