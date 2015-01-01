पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड में सिकुड़ी जिम्मेदारों की सोच:बेसहारा लोगों को रैन बसेरा तक लेकर जाने का जिम्मा नगर कौंसिल का, मगर किसी को परवाह नहीं

संगरूर7 घंटे पहले
  • बेसहारा लोगों के लिए 6 वर्ष पहले शहर के उपली रोड पर 60 लाख की लागत से बनाया गया रैन बसेरा, रहता कोई भी नहीं

पुनीत गर्ग |शहर में शीत लहर ने पूरा जोर पकड़ लिया है। दिन के मुकाबले रात का तापमान अधिक गिर रहा है। बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 2 डिग्री तक दर्ज किया गया। पूरा दिन धूप नहीं आने के कारण 9 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा से चली शीतलहर से ठंड का जोर और बढ़ गया है। दुख इस बात का है कि 60 लाख रुपए खर्च कर बेसहारा लोगों के लिए बनाए गए रैनबसेरा का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है।

शहर की बाहरी सीमा पर होने और जागरुकता के अभाव में बेसहारा लोग खुले आसमां के नीचे सोने को मजबूर हैं। हालांकि इन लोगों को रैन बसेरा तक पहुंचाने की जिम्मेदारी प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की होती है, परंतु सूने पड़े रैन बसेरा को देखकर लगता है कि सरकारी तंत्र को भी ठंड लग चुकी है। पिछले वर्ष बेसहारा लोगों के लिए अस्थाई रैन बसेरा का प्रबंध करने वाले यूथ पावर संस्था के प्रतिनिधी विक्रमजीत सिंह का कहना

है कि लेबर चौक, मदनजीत की कोठी के पास, बस स्टैंड और रेलवे स्टेशन के पास अकसर बेसहारा लोग कंपकंपाती सर्दी में सड़काें के किनारे पड़े दिखाई देते हैं। वह संस्था के सदस्यों को साथ लेकर बेसहारा लोगों को कंबल बांट रहे हैं। शहर में रैन बसेरा संबंधी किसी को कई जानकारी नहीं है। नगर कौंसिल अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों की जिम्मेदारी बनती है कि बेसहारा लोगों को रैन बसेरा संबंधी जागरूक करें और उन्हें रैन बसेरा तक पहुंचाया जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि वह इस काम में सरकार का साथ देने के लिए तैयार हैं।

रैन बसेरा में 35 से ज्यादा बेड, कोर्ट के निर्देशों के बावजूद नहीं किया जा रहा जागरूक

हाई कोर्ट द्वारा गरीब व बेसहारा लोगों को रात ठहरने के लिए हर जिले व शहर में रैन बसेरा बनाने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। नियमों अनुसार इसके लिए नगर कौंसिल को बकायदा जानकारी के बोर्ड आदि भी लगाने होते हैं। ताकि ऐसे लोगों को रैन बसेरे के बारे में जानकारी मिल सके। लेकिन नगर कौंसिल की अनदेखी के चलते रैन बसेरा होने के बावजूद लोगों को इसकी जानकारी नहीं है।

जिसके चलते गरीब व बेसहारा लोगों को खुले आसमान तले ही रात गुजारनी पड़ती है। शहर के अंदर किसी भी जगह पर रैन बसेरा के बोर्ड दिखाई नहीं देता है। शहर के उपली रोड पर फायर ब्रिगेड के पीछे 6 वर्ष पहले 60 लाख रुपए खर्च कर बेसहारा लोगों के लिए रैन बसेरा बनाया गया था। जिसमें महिलाओं और पुरूषों के लिए अलग-अलग व्यवस्था की गई है। रैन बसेरा में 35 से अधिक बेड की व्यवस्था तक की गई है, बावजूद रैन बसेरा में इक्का-दुक्का लोगों के सिवाए कोई नहीं होता है।

शहर में रैन बसेरा की जानकारी के लिए लगाए जाएंगे बोर्ड

रैन बसेरा के इंचार्ज जसवीर सिंह का कहना है कि लोग रैन बसेरा तक जाते नहीं है जिसका मुख्य कारण लोगों को सड़क किनारे खाने-पीने का सामान मिल जाता है। वह खुद भी कई बार शहर का दौरा कर सड़काें के किनारे सो रहे लोगों को रैन बसेरा में जाने की अपील भी कर चुके हैं। जगह-जगह रैन बसेरा की जानकारी संबंधी बोर्ड भी लगाए जाएंगे।

