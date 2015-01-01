पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Bathinda
  Sangrur
  • The Hypocritical Baba Who Was Caught, Used To Say Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Came With Family In His Kothi, Many Times Amritsar Also Accompanied Him.

सिख संगत में रोष:पकड़ा गया पाखंडी बाबा, कहता था- श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी उसकी कोठी में परिवार समेत आए, कई बार अमृतसर भी साथ गए

मूनक (संगरूर)एक घंटा पहले
  • संगरूर के मलकीत सिंह पर धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने का केस दर्ज

सोशल मीडिया पर खुद को सिखों के दसवें गुरु श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी दर्शाकर धार्मिक भावनाओं से खिलवाड़ के आरोप में पुलिस ने पाखंडी बाबा के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। डीएसपी मूनक तेजिंदर सिंह के अनुसार, आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर 2 दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है।

गांव चमारहेड़ी के निवासी भगवंत सिंह ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी कि कुछ दिन पहले वह कथा-कीर्तन के लिए मूनक आया तो पता चला कि बल्लरा गांव के मलकीत सिंह (हमीरगढ़) ने सोशल मीडिया पर मलकीत सिंह बल्लरा नाम से चैनल बनाया है, जिस पर ऑडियो व वीडियो वायरल हुए थे। उसने इन्हें सुना।

वह मलकीत सिंह को जानता है, जो हमीरगढ़ गांव में मोटरें ठीक करने की दुकान करता है। इसने हमीरगढ़ में आम लोगों को भावुक बना पैसे इकट्ठे कर आलीशान कोठी और कई प्रॉपर्टी बना रखी है। इतना ही नहीं वह अपनी कोठी को सचखंड अकाल निवास कहकर लोगों में गुमराह करता है।

यह कहता है कि श्री गुरु गोबिंद सिंह महाराज अवतार धारण कर दुनिया में शारीरिक रूप में अपने परिवार समेत उसकी कोठी में आते हैं; गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी उसके साथ अमृतसर और आनंदपुर साहिब गए थे।

मलकीत सिंह दावा करता है कि माता साहिब कौर और चारों साहिबजादे शारीरिक रूप में संसार में आए हैं और उसके पास बैठे हैं। दमदमी टकसाल के भाई अमरीक सिंह अजनाला, ग्रंथी रागी सभा के बाबा बचित्र सिंह, बाबा बलजीत सिंह फक्कर ने पाखंडी बाबा पर सख्त सजा की मांग की है।

