पराली:जिले में कई जगहों पर पराली जलाने का मुद्दा गरमाया मौके पर रोकने गए अधिकारी भी बंधक बनाए जा रहे

संगरूर2 घंटे पहले
किसान पराली को जलाना अपनी मजबूरी बता रहे हैं यहीं कारण है जब अधिकारी किसानों को पराली जलाने से रोकने के लिए जाते हैं तो किसान उनका घेराव कर लेते हैं। भवानीगढ़, दिड़बा और शेरपुर क्षेत्र में अधिकारियों को किसानों की ओर से घेरा भी जा चुका है।

भाकियू उगराहां के राज्य प्रधान जोगिंदर सिंह उगराहां ने कहा कि कर्जे के कारण बीज, डीएपी व डीजल का प्रबंध मुश्किल हो गया है। सरकार किसानों को पराली के खात्मे के लिए 300 रुपए प्रति एकड़ बोनस व 5000 रुपए प्रति एकड़ मुआवजे देने में नाकाम रही है।

भाकियू एकता सिद्धूपुर के जिला महासचिव रण सिंह चट्‌ठा ने कहा कि अब केन्द्र ने खेती संबंधी कानून पास कर किसानों की कमर तोड़ दी है। पराली चलाने पर भी नया कानून पास किए जाने का पता चल रहा है। भाकियू इसका विरोध करती है।

खेतों और सेहत का नुकसान

  • मिट्टी के मित्र कीट नष्ट हो रहे हैं, उत्पादकता घट रही है। रासायनिक खाद निर्भरता।
  • मिट्टी की ऊपरी परत जल जाती है। जलधारण क्षमता कम हो जाती है। सिंचाई ज्यादा करनी पड़ती है, भूजल पर दबाव पड़ता है।
  • जमीन के बहुमूल्य पोषक तत्व नष्ट हो जाते हैं। इनमें 80 प्रतिशत तक नाइट्रोजन, सल्फर और 20 प्रतिशत अन्य पोषक तत्व।
  • धुएं के प्रदूषित कण शरीर के अंदर जाते हैं जो खांसी को बढ़ाते हैं। अस्थमा, डायबिटीज के मरीजों को ज्यादा खतरा है।
  • धुएं-धूल के कणों में फेफड़ों में सूजन आ रही है। टॉन्सिल्स, इन्फेकशन, निमोनिया, हार्ट की बीमारियों की दिक्कत होती है।
  • बच्चों, बुजुर्गों और मरीजों को हो रही ज्यादा परेशानी। इन दिनों 10 से 15 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ रही अस्पतालों में मरीजों की संख्या।

