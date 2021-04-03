पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्ल्ड कैंसर-डे पर जागरूकता:कैंसर से डरने की जरूरत नहीं, इसके लक्षणों का जल्द पता चलने पर मरीज की इच्छाशक्ति से इलाज संभव

संगरूर3 घंटे पहले
  • सेहत विभाग ने वर्ल्ड कैंसर-डे पर लोगों को कैंसर से बचाव के लिए किया जागरूक

सेहत विभाग ने सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अंजना गुप्ता के निर्देश पर जिला परिवार भलाई अधिकारी डॉ. इंद्रजीत सिंगला की अगुवाई में अर्बन पीएचसी संगरूर में वर्ल्ड कैंसर-डे पर प्रोग्राम करवाया। डॉ. इंद्रजीत सिंगला ने प्रोग्राम में शामिल लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि छाती में होने वाली गिल्टी, न ठीक होने वाला मुंह का छाला, भूख न लगना, लगातार वजन कम होना, पाचनशक्ति व शौच क्रिया में अचानक बदलाव, बिना कारण शरीर में कमजोरी महसूस होने पर तुरंत डॉक्टर की सलाह लेनी चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि खाने वाली चीजों पर कीटनाशक दवाओं का छिड़काव करने से गुरेज करें।

तंबाकू व शराब का इस्तेमाल नहीं करना चाहिए। परिवार में किसी सदस्य को अगर कैंसर हो तो पारिवारिक सदस्यों को समय-समय पर सेहत जांच करवाते रहना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बीमारी से बिल्कुल भी डरने या घबराने की जरूरत नहीं है। इसका इलाज संभव है। इस बीमारी का जितना जल्दी पता लग सके, उतना ही इस बीमारी के पूरी तरह ठीक होने की संभावना अधिक हो जाती है। उन्होंने कहा कि कैंसर को ठीक करने में जितनी भूमिका इलाज की है, उतनी ही अहमियत मरीज की अपनी इच्छाशक्ति और हौसले की भी है।

इस मौके पर डीसीएम दीपक शर्मा और परनीत कौर ने कहा कि फसलों पर ज्यादा कीटनाशक दवाओं का छिड़काव नहीं करना चाहिए और किसी को भी तंबाकू, बीड़ी सिगरेट, शराब का इस्तेमाल नहीं करना चाहिए क्योंकि यह कैंसर का कारण बन सकते है। उन्होंने बताया कि 35 साल की आयु के बाद हर महिला को अपनी मेडिकल जांच जरूर करवानी चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि सेहत विभाग द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री कैंसर राहत कोष के

तहत कैंसर पीड़ित को 1 लाख 50 हजार की आर्थिक सहायता मुहैया करवाई जाती है जोकि उस व्यक्ति का इलाज करने वाले अस्पताल के खाते में जमा होती है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस योजना की जानकारी के लिए व्यक्ति टोल फ्री नंबर 104 पर संपर्क करके जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकता है। इस प्रोग्राम में डॉ. अमरीन कौर, हरप्रीत कौर आदि मौजूद थे।

