काफिला रवाना:संगरूर से आज 100 किसानों का काफिला दिल्ली होगा रवाना

संगरूरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बॉर्डर पर तनाव नहीं, आराम और शांति से दिल्ली आ सकते हैं किसान : भाकियू

दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर किसानी आंदोलन में जान फूंकने के लिए जिले के किसानों ने भी कमर कस ली है। शुक्रवार को संगरूर के गांव बडरूखां समेत विभिन्न किसान संगठनों की ओर से दिल्ली आंदोलन में ताकत फूंकने के लिए रणनीति पर विचार शुरू कर दिया है। बडरूखां गांव से तो शनिवार की सुबह 100 किसानों का काफिला टिकरी बार्डर के लिए रवाना होगा।

भाकियू के स्थानीय किसान दिल्ली कमेटी के आदेश के इंतजार में है। दिल्ली से प्रोग्राम जारी होते ही जिले से किसान दोबारा बार्डर की ओर कूूच कर देंगे। शुक्रवार को संगरूर के गांव बडरूखां में गांव निवासियों की बैठक रखी गई जिसमें गांव के गणमान्य व्यक्तियों ने भाग लिया। इस दौरान दिल्ली आंदोलन में ताकत झोंकने की नीति पर विचार किया गया।

गांव की पूर्व सरपंच के बेटे रणदीप सिंह मिंटू का कहना है कि शुक्रवार को गांव निवासियों की ओर से सर्वसम्मति से फैसला किया गया है कि गांव से हर सप्ताह एक ट्रक दिल्ली बार्डर के लिए रवाना किया जाएगा। इसके लिए हर घर से एक व्यक्ति बार्डर पर अपनी हाजिरी लगाकर आएगा।

इस संबंधी गांव के हर वार्ड में कमेटी का गठन किया गया हैष रणदीप सिंह मिंटू ने कहा कि शनिवार की सुबह वह 25 वाहनों का काफिला लेकर दिल्ली बार्डर की ओर कूच करेगा। केन्द्र सरकार साजिशों के तहत किसानों के आंदोलन को फेल करना चाहती है। शुक्रवार को भी साजिश के तहत ही शांत किसानों पर पत्थर तक बरसाए गए हैं। किसान किसी भी हालत में दिल्ली से खाली हाथ नहीं लौटेगा।

कृषि कानूनों को रद्द करवा कर ही दम लिया जाएगा।भारतीय किसान यूनियन एकता उगराहां के जिला प्रधान अमरीक सिंह गंढूआ का कहना है कि किसान आराम और शांति से दिल्ली आ सकते हैं। बॉर्डर पर तनाव नहीं है।भाकियू एकता उगराहां के ब्लॉक प्रधान गोबिंदर सिंह मंगवाल का कहना है कि केन्द्र सरकार की साजिशों के विरोध में पूरे पंजाब में 1 फरवरी को डीसी दफ्तरों के सामने प्रदर्शन किए जाएंगे।

बरनाला से हर हफ्ते 15 लोग जाएंगे दिल्ली, प्रति एकड़ के हिसाब से देना होगा 100 रुपए दान- बरनाला | किसान आंदोलन को फिर से मजबूत करने के लिए गांवों में नए सिरे से योजना बंदी शुरू हो गई है। गांव ढिलवां के लोगों ने सर्वसम्मति से मता पास किया, जिस पर पंचायत ने भी अपनी मुहर लगा दी है। मते में पास किया गया है कि जिस व्यक्ति के पास जितनी जमीन है अपनी मलकीयत के हिसाब से प्रति एकड़ 100 रुपए संघर्ष के लिए दान करना होगा। साथ ही हर हफ्ते गांव से 15 लोग दिल्ली जाएंगे। जो नहीं जाएगा वह 2100 रुपये हफ्ते के देगा। गांव ढिलवां पटियाला खुर्द के सरपंच जोगिंदर सिंह बराड़ ने बताया कि गांव में 6 सरपंच हैं। दो दिन पहले लाल किले पर जो हुआ उससे मन दुखी है। लेकिन दिल्ली में बैठे भाइयों के लिए फिर से योजना बना रहे हैं। गांव ढिलवां में पास मते के अनुसार हर हफ्ते 2 ट्रालियों में 15 लोग दिल्ली जाएंगे। जो अपने साथ खाद्य सामग्री ले जाएंगे। दिल्ली जाने की बारी लड़ी बार तैयार की गई है गांव के अलग-अलग मोहल्लों से एक-एक, दो-दो लोगों को भेजा जाएगा। गांव के सरपंच के अनुसार यहां बहुत से लोग ऐसे हैं जो सिर्फ रुपए दे सकते हैं। बहुत से लोग ऐसे हैं जो 2 महीने से दिल्ली में हैं।

