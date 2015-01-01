पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:छीनाझपटी की घटनाओं को अंजाम देने वाले दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

संगरूर4 घंटे पहले
संगरूर पुलिस ने छीना झपटी की घटनाओं को अंजाम देने वाले दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों से दिवाली वाले दिन एक महिला से छीनी गई सोने की चैन भी बरामद की गई है। डीएसपी सतपाल शर्मा ने बताया कि संगरूर निवासी दर्शन कौर ने पुलिस को शिकायत दी थी कि 14 नवंबर को दिवाली वाले दिन वह दोपहर को बाजार में समान लेने गई थी। इस दौरान एक नकाबपोश व्यक्ति आया। जिसने उसके गले में डाली सोने की चैन(1 तोले) को झपट लिया।

इसके बाद एक मोटरसाइकिल सवार व्यक्ति उसे लेकर फरार हो गया। वहीं, पुलिस ने दर्शन कौर की शिकायत पर थाना सिटी संगरूर में मोटरसाइकिल सवार दो अज्ञात व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी थी। इसके बाद एसएचओ गुरवीर सिंह की अगुवाई में सहायक थानेदार सुरजीत सिंह ने मामले की गहनता के साथ जांच करते हुए हरप्रीत सिंह उर्फ हैपी निवासी मल्लूमाजरा, सिमरनजीत सिंह उर्फ सिम्मी निवासी दौलतपुर को गिरफ्तार किया गया। इनसे महिला से छीनी गई चेन भी बरामद कर ली गई। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस आरोपियों से और गहनता के साथ पूछताछ कर रही है। जिस दौरान और वारदातों का खुलासा होने की संभावना है।

