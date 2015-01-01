पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:रोजगार के लिए 120 फीट ऊंचे टावर पर चढ़े बेरोजगार पीटीआई, चार घंटे बाद उतरे

संगरूर2 घंटे पहले
शिक्षामंत्री की कोठी की तरफ बढ़ रहे बेरोजगार प्रदर्शनकारी यूनियन के सदस्यों को रोकती पुलिस।
  • शिक्षामंत्री की कोठी का घेराव करने आए प्रदर्शनकारियों को पुलिस ने रोका, रोष में मुख्य मार्ग पर दिया धरना

रोजगार की मांग को लेकर बेरोजगार पीटीआई अध्यापक यूनियन (646) के पांच सदस्य रविवार को शिक्षामंत्री विजयइंदर सिंगला की कोठी के नजदीक 120 फीट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर जा चढ़े। जिसका पता चलते ही टावर के साथ-साथ शिक्षामंत्री की कोठी के समक्ष बैरिगेट लगा भारी पुलिस बल तैनात कर दिया गया। बाकी यूनियन सदस्यों ने टावर के नीचे धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। इसके बाद यूनियन सदस्यों ने रोष मार्च करते हुए शिक्षा मंत्री की कोठी की तरफ रूख किया, परंतु पुलिस ने यूनियन सदस्यों को कोठी के नजदीक जाने से रोक लिया।

जिसके बाद यूनियन सदस्यों ने धूरी पटियाला बाईपास पर ही मुख्य रोड पर धरना देकर यातायात ठप कर दिया। हाथ में पेट्रोल की बोतल लेकर टावर पर चढ़े यूनियन सदस्यों ने चेतावनी दी कि यदि पुलिस ने बेरोजगारों के साथ धक्केशाही की कोशिश की तो वह टावर पर ही आत्महत्या कर लेंगे। आखिरकार प्रशासन की ओर से यूनियन सदस्यों को 24 नवंबर को चंडीगढ़ में पैनल बैठक करवाने का लिखित आश्वासन दिया गया। जिसके बाद शाम 4 बजे टावर पर चढ़े यूनियन सदस्यों को नीचे उतारा गया। रोजगार की मांग को लेकर पंजाब भर से जुटे बेरोजगार पीटीआई अध्यापकों ने शहर में रोष मार्च कर शिक्षामंत्री की कोठी के समक्ष धरना देना था।

परंतु पुलिस को चकमा देते हुए दोपहर 12 बजे यूनियन के पांच सदस्य अशोक कुमार, शिंदर राम, वकील राम, दिलवर संगरूर व अवतार सिंह कोठी से 500 मीटर दूर मोबाइल टावर पर जा चढ़े। धीरे धीरे दूसरे सदस्य भी टावर के नजदीक पहुंचने शुरू हो गए। धरने को संबोधित करते हुए यूनियन के राज्य कमेटी सदस्य कृष्ण नाभा, अशोक कुमार, जसविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि पंजाब सरकार ने वर्ष 2011 में पीटीआई अध्यापकों की भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया था। वह विज्ञापन की सभी शर्तों पर खरा उतरते थे, परंतु इसके बाद अचानक सरकार ने अध्यापकों के लिए टैट टेस्ट जरूरी कर दिया। जबकि नियमों के अनुसार पीटीआई की पोस्टों के लिए टैट टेस्ट जरूरी नहीं थी। दूसरे राज्यों में भी किसी पीटीआई अध्यापक ने टैट टेस्ट नहीं दिया। हालांकि बाद में उन्होंने टैट टेस्ट दे दिया था, परंतु मामला कोर्ट में जाने के कारण सरकार ने यह टैस्ट रद कर दिया। तभी से बेरोजगार अध्यापक रोजगार की मांग को लेकर संघर्ष कर रहे हैं।

टावर पर चढ़ते बेरोजगार पीटीआई अध्यापक।
टावर पर चढ़ते बेरोजगार पीटीआई अध्यापक।

अपनी मांगें मनवाने के लिए जिले में पहले भी कई यूनियनों के सदस्य चढ़ चुके है टंकियों पर

जल सप्लाई व सैनिटेशन विभाग में रेगुलर करने की मांग को लेकर मोटिवेटर व मास्टर मोटिवेटर यूनियन के 6 सदस्य 28 जून 2019 को कैबिनेट मंत्री रजिया सुल्ताना के निवास स्थान से 12 किलोमीटर दूर गांव भोगीवाल में पानी की टंकी पर चढ़ गए थे। जोकि 2 माह तक पानी की टंकी पर रहे थे।

रोजगार की मांग को लेकर बेरोजगार ईटीटी टेट पास अध्यापक यूनियन के 5 सदस्य शहर में सुनाम रोड पर स्थित पानी की टंकी पर 4 सितंबर 2019 को चढ़ गए थे। जोकि करीब 6 माह तक टंकी पर ही रहे थे। मार्च 2020 में कोरोना वायरस के कारण यूनियन सदस्य टंकी के नीचे उतरे थे और यूनियन ने अपना पक्का प्रदर्शन स्थगित कर दिया था। इसी वर्ष 9 अगस्त को ईजीएस एआईई एसटीआर अध्यापक यूनियन के पांच सदस्य सुनाम रोड स्थित पानी की टंकी पर जा चढ़े थे। जिन्हें पुलिस ने शाम को बडी मशक्कत के बाद नीचे उतारा था।

जब तक किसी की जान नहीं जाती तब तक उन्हें नौकरी नहीं मिलती
धरनाकारी बोले बिना संघर्ष के किसी को रोजगार नहीं मिलता। वह शिक्षा मंत्री की कोठी के समक्ष कई बार शांतिपूर्वक प्रदर्शन कर चुके हैं। टावर या टंकी पर चढ़कर प्रदर्शनकारियों की जान हमेशा जोखिम में रहती है, परंतु सरकार की यह धारणा बन चुकी है कि जबतक किसी बेरोजगार की जान नहीं जाती तब तक उन्हें नौकरी नहीं मिलती। नौकरी के लिए टावर पर चढ़ना बेरोजगारों की मजबूर बनी गई है।

