महिला अग्रवाल सभा की मीटिंग:दिवाली पर भगवान श्रीराम जी के नाम से देसी घी के पांच दीये जलाएं - मंजू अग्रवाल

सुनाम2 घंटे पहले
दीपावली के आगमन से पहले पंजाब महिला अग्रवाल सभा की एक विशेष मीटिंग पंजाब महिला अग्रवाल सभा की प्रधान रेवा छाहड़िया की अगुआई में हुई। इस मौके पर महिला सभा को मजबूत बनाने तथा सामाजिक विषयों को लेकर विचार-विमर्श किया।

सभा की महासचिव मंजू अग्रवाल ने बताया कि दीपावली का त्योहार पर हमारे समाज के लिए सबसे बड़ा पर्व है, हम हर वर्ष पूरी श्रद्धा और उल्लास से मनाते हैं। हमें इस वर्ष और भी श्रद्धा व उत्साह से मनानी चाहिए, क्योंकि इस वर्ष लगभग 500 वर्षों एक लंबे संघर्ष के बाद अयोध्या में श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर फिर से श्रीराम मंदिर के पुनर्निर्माण का कार्य शुरू किया गया है। इसलिए हमें दिवाली पूजन पर अपने घर के मंदिर में भगवान श्रीराम जी के नाम से पांच देसी घी के दिए जलाने चाहिए।

उन्होंने कहा भगवान श्री राम जी का यह मंदिर विश्व की एक धरोहर के रूप में स्थापित होने जा रहा है। इसलिए हमें पूर्ण श्रद्धा उल्लास से श्री राम मंदिर वाली दिवाली मनानी चाहिए।

