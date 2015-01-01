पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:सुनाम में इग्नू का 35वां स्थापना दिवस मनाया

सुनाम4 घंटे पहले
इग्नू विश्वविद्यालय का 35वां स्थापना दिवस इग्नू उच्च शिक्षा अध्ययन केंद्र-2281 निर्माण कैंपस में मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता निर्माण कैंपस की चेयरपर्सन व नगर कौंसिल की पूर्व अध्यक्ष दर्शना कांसल द्वारा की गई, जबकि मुख्य वक्ता के रूप में शिक्षाविद डॉ. अमित कांसल ने अपनी उपस्थिती दर्ज करवाई।

इस कार्यक्रम में नजदीक के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के विद्यार्थियों को सीमित रूप में आमंत्रित किया गया, जिन्होंने जुलाई 2020 सत्र के लिए दाखिले के लिए आवेदन किया हुआ है, ताकि उन्हें इग्नू की कार्यप्रणाली के बारे में जानकारी प्रदान की जा सके।

वहीं, डॉ. अमित कांसल ने विद्यार्थियों को इग्नू की स्थापना दिवस की बधाई देते हुए कहा कि सभी विद्यार्थियों के लिए यह गर्व की बात है कि उन्हें विश्व के सबसे बड़े विश्वविद्यालय में अपनी पढ़ाई को पूरा करने का अवसर प्राप्त हुआ है।

इग्नू जिसका लक्ष्य सभी देशवासियों तक पहुंच करना है जो किसी न किसी कारण अपनी उच्च शिक्षा को पूरा करने में असमर्थ हैं, चाहे वह कारण आर्थिक हों या फिर समाजिक। उनकी उच्च शिक्षा में आने वाली सभी बाधाओं का निवारण कर उनके लक्ष्य तक पहुंचाना ही निर्माण कैंपस का उद्देश्य है। इग्नू में दाखिला लेने के लिए अधिकतम आयु की कोई सीमा नहीं है इसलिए प्रत्येक व्यक्ति अपनी उच्च शिक्षा को पूरा करने का सपना पूरा कर सकता है।

सुनाम शहीद उधम सिंह की धरती है वह ग्रामीण क्षेत्र है ग्रामीण क्षेत्र होने के कारण उच्च शिक्षा संस्थाओं का अभाव है। इस अभाव को निर्माण कैंपस द्वारा पूरा किया जा रहा है। इग्नू में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया बहुत साधारण है जो कि संपूर्ण वर्ष चलती रहती है।

इग्नू द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय मापदंडों को अपनाकर उच्च शिक्षा प्रदान कर विद्यार्थी को भविष्य की चुनौतियों का सामना करने के लिए तैयार किया जाता है। इस मौके पर इग्नू अध्ययन केंद्र के संयोजक विकास कांसल सहित विभिन्न विद्यार्थी उपस्थित रहे।

