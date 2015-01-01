पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यकारिणी:बिहार की जीत से कार्यकर्ताओं का हौसला दोगुणा : बांसल

सुनाम9 घंटे पहले
बिहार की जनता ने एनडीए के पक्ष में फैसला कर मोदी सरकार की नीतियों पर मोहर लगाई है और आने वाले दिनों में बिहार और भी तरक्की करेगा। इन शब्दों का प्रकटावा भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य रोजी बांसल व सोशल मीडिया इंचार्ज अलका बांसल ने संयुक्त रूप में किया। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने हमेशा ही बिना भेदभाव के निस्वार्थ भाव से कार्य किया है तथा हमेशा ही देश हित में फैसले लिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार की जनता ने केंद्र सरकार की नीतियों पर मोहर लगा कर काम करने का होंसला बढ़ाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले काफी समय से मोदी सरकार द्वारा महिलाओं को जागरूक करते हुए उनके लिए कई विशेष स्कीमों को अमल में लाया गया तथा महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए कई कानून बनाएं गए। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार की जीत में जहां बिहार कि जनता का योगदान रहा वहीं महिलाओं द्वारा भी मोदी सरकार के पक्ष में जबरदस्त मतदान करना प्रशंसनीय है। महिला मोर्चा के नेताओं ने कहा कि पंजाब में भी महिला मोर्चा प्रदेश प्रधान मोना जायसवाल के नेतृतव में महिलाओं को संगठन के साथ जोड़नेे के लिए लगातार कार्य किया जा रहा है और इसी मेहनत के चलते पंजाब में भी कमल खिलाने के लिए महलाओं का अहम रोल होगा।

