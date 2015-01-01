पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाइक रैली:किसान संघर्ष की हिमायत में बसपा निकालेगी गांवों में मोटरसाइकिल रैली

बहुजन समाज पार्टी हलका तलवंडी साबो की एक जरूरी मीटिंग आज बसपा दफ्तर में जिला प्रधान डाॅ.जोगिन्दर सिंह की प्रधानगी में हुई, जिसमें केंद्र के खेती कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली में संघर्ष कर रहे किसानों प्रति एकजुटता का प्रकटावा करते उनकी हिमायत में जत्थे भेजने और संघर्ष की हिमायत में गांवों में मोटरसाइकिल रैलियां निकालने का फैसला लिया गया। मीटिंग उपरांत प्रेस को जारी बयान में डाॅ.जोगिन्दर सिंह ने बताया

कि बहुजन समाज पार्टी किसानों के संघर्ष के साथ कंधे से साथ कंधा जोड़ कर खड़ी है और किसानों का मनोबल बढ़ाने के लिए वर्कर को जत्थे के रूप में दिल्ली भेजा जा रहा है। जिला प्रधान ने बताया कि किसान संघर्ष की हिमायत में हलका तलवंडी साबो के गांवों में जल्द मोटरसाइकिल रैली निकाली जा रही है। मीटिंग में पार्टी के प्रांतीय नेता मा.जगदीप सिंह गोगी, लखवीर सिंह इंचार्ज लोक सभा हलका बठिंडा, जिला कैशियर बिल्लू सिंह, जीत सिंह हलका प्रधान, साधु सिंह पूर्व प्रधान,गुरमेल सिंह,हरजिन्दर सिंह,गुरचरन सिंह, हरदेव सिंह, करतार सिंह, भूरा सिंह, सुरजीत सिंह और पूरन सिंह हाजिर थे।

वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

