नगर कौंसिल चुनाव:जीरा में नामांकन पत्र दाखिल नहीं किए जाने पर आम आदमी पार्टी ने किया रोष प्रदर्शन

जीरा2 घंटे पहले
एचएम डीएवी स्कूल के बाहर धरना लगाकर बैठे पेरेंट्स।
एचएम डीएवी स्कूल के बाहर धरना लगाकर बैठे पेरेंट्स।

14 फरवरी को नगर कौंसिल जीरा के चुनाव होंगे। 3 फरवरी को नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने का आखिरी दिन था। आम आदमी पार्टी के उम्मीदवार भी इन चुनावों में हिस्सा लेना चाहते थेआम आदमी पार्टी के नेता चांद सिंह गिल ने बताया की उनके उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्र दाखिल नहीं किए गए।

आम आदमी पार्टी के डॉक्टर अजमेर सिंह कालड़ा, जिला प्रधान भूपिंदर कौर, पूर्व एमएलए नरेश कटारिया, शमिंदर सिंह खिंडा, चांद सिंह गिल इत्यादि के नेतृत्व में वीरवार को रोष मार्च निकाला गया और मुख्य चौक जीरा में धरना दिया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि उनको एसएसपी फिरोजपुर द्वारा विश्वास दिया गया था कि सभी उम्मीदवारों के नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करवाना पुलिस प्रशासन की जिम्मेदारी है।

इस काम के लिए उन्होंने डीएसपी जीरा की ड्यूटी लगाई लेकिन किसी फिल्म के सीन की तरह नामांकन पत्र दाखिल करने का सीन एकदम के बदल गया। हमारे उम्मीदवारों को अंदर दाखिल नहीं होने दिया गया और समय से कुछ पहले वहां पर पथराव शुरू हो गया। उनके एक कार्यकर्ता की दस्तार भी उतर गई जो कि निंदनीय है। उन्होंने सरकार तथा चुनाव कमीशन से नॉमिनेशन रद्द करते हुए अगली तारीख देकर नई नॉमिनेशन लेने के लिए अपील की ताकि भारत के लोकतंत्र की बहाली हो सके।

