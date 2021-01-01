पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर कौंसिल चुनाव:आनंदपुर साहिब में दूसरे दिन 43 उम्मीदवारों ने दाखिल किया नामांकन, सबसे अधिक 26 आजाद

आनंदपुर साहिब6 घंटे पहले
  • आम आदमी पार्टी से 9, शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल से 7 और भाजपा से 1 ने भरा पर्चा

नगर कौंसिल चुनावों को लेकर मंगलवार को एसडीएम कार्यालय में नामांकन भरने वालों की पूरी चहल-पहल रही। आनंदपुर साहिब में दूसरे दिन 26 उम्मीदवारों ने आजाद, आम आदमी पार्टी से 9, शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल से 7 तथा भाजपा से 1 उम्मीदवार ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया।

वार्ड नंबर 1 से रूपसी ने आम आदमी पार्टी, जसवीर कौर तथा सुनीता रानी ने आजाद उम्मीदवार, वार्ड नंबर 2 से दिलीप हंस ने आजाद, वार्ड नंबर 3 से रजनी पत्नी वाल्मीकि सभा के अध्यक्ष रवि हंस ने भाजपा से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। जबकि वार्ड नंबर 4 से ठेकेदार जगजीत सिंह जग्गी ने आजाद, दीपक आंगरा अजाद, इंदरदीप सिंह, तरुण प्रीत ने आम आदमी पार्टी से नामांकन भरा।

सुखविंदर सिंह ने शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। वार्ड नंबर 5 से प्रवीण कौशल, राम लीला, नीरू ने आजाद तौर पर, वार्ड नंबर 6 से मदनलाल, पूर्व पार्षद प्रेम सिंह, प्रकाश सिंह, दलजीत सिंह कैंथ, गुरप्रीत कौर, कंचन शर्मा ने अजाद, वार्ड नंबर 7 से सोनिका मेहता ने आजाद, हरविंदर कौर ने शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए।

वार्ड नंबर 8 से कमलदीप कौर, रविंदरपाल सिंह ने आजाद, रणजीत कौर ने आम आदमी पार्टी, हरदीप सिंह ने शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। वार्ड नंबर 9 से बजिंदर सिंह ने शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल, वार्ड नंबर 10 से नरेंद्र सिंह ने आजाद, परमजीत सिंह ने शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल, बिक्रमजीत सिंह, आत्मा सिंह, मनजीत कौर, गुरुअवतार सिंह चांद ने आजाद, दविंदर सिंह ने आम आदमी पार्टी से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया।

वार्ड नंबर 11 से कुलदीप कौर ने शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल, सनमप्रीत कौर, दलजीत कौर ने आजाद और हरपाल कौर ने आम आदमी पार्टी से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। जबकि वार्ड नंबर 12 से जगदीप कौर ने शिरोमणि अकाली दल बादल, वार्ड नंबर 13 से जतिंदरपाल सिंह ने आम आदमी पार्टी से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। विवेक सोनी तथा राकेश सोनी ने आजाद नामांकन भरा।

