नारेबाजी:किसान आंदोलन के लिए आढ़तियों और किसानों के जत्थे दिल्ली रवाना

आनंदपुर साहिबएक घंटा पहले
  • रोपड़ और आनंदपुर साहिब में कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ नारेबाजी

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली में जारी किसानों के धरने में शामिल होने के लिए अनाज मंडी रोपड़ से आढ़ती हरबंस सिंह गिल की अगुवाई में 2 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों में किसानों और आढ़तियों को रवाना किया गया। किसानों के इस जत्थे में गुरमेल सिंह बाड़ा, राजनी आढ़ती भाओवाल, हरप्रीत भाओवाल, निर्मल सिंह लोधीमाजरा, मनिंदर सिंह मनी, अजीत सिंह, कमलजीत सिंह, जसविंदर सिंह आदि शामिल थे। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र के कृषि कानून किसान विरोधी हैं। इनके लागू होने से किसान अपनी जमीन से वंचित हो जाएंगे, जिसे रद्द करवाने के लिए किसान दिल्ली में संघर्ष कर रहे हैं।

उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार से मांग की कि इन कानूनों को जल्द से जल्द रद्द कर किसानों को राहत दिलाई जाए। इस मौके पर आढ़ती बलदेव सिंह गिल, आढ़ती हरविंदर सिंह, बिक्रमजीत सिंह, अमरदीप, मोहन सिंह, हरप्रीत, हजूरा सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।वहीं, आनंदपुर साहिब से दिल्ली के लिए किसानों का तीसरा जत्था रवाना हुआ। अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के जिलाध्यक्ष सुरजीत सिंह ढेर के नेतृत्व में शुक्रवार को किसान

आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए किसानों का तीसरा जत्था दिल्ली के लिए रवाना हुआ। इस मौके पर सुरजीत सिंह ढेर ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार हमेशा जिद्दी रही है। विश्व में किसान मोर्चा का उल्लेख और समर्थन किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि मोदी सरकार को 8 दिसंबर के भारत बंद को मिले समर्थन को देखना चाहिए। इस दिन पूरे भारत के लोगों ने भारत बंद में हिस्सा लिया। किसान संघर्ष अब और तेज होगा। इस मौके इंद्रजीत

सिंह, बरजिंदर सिंह डोड, सज्जन सिंह फौजी, बलदेव सिंह अटवाल, गुरमीत सिंह सियाल, दीप सिंह समरोवाल, तजिंदर सिंह प्रिंस आनंदपुर साहिब, महिंदर सिंह बादल, चरण सिंह अटवाल, करनजोत सिंह झज्ज, नानक सिंह ढिल्लों, दर्शन सिंह भंगाल, मास्टर बलजिंदर सिंह भी शामिल थे।

