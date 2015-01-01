पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिलीवरी सुविधा:बेहतर डिलीवरी सुविधा देने के लिए सरकार वचनबद्ध : डॉ. दविंदर

आनंदपुर साहिब5 घंटे पहले
आम लोगों को बेहतर डिलीवरी सुविधा देने के लिए सिविल सर्जन रोपड़ डॉ. दविंदर कुमार द्वारा सीनियर मेडिकल अफसर डॉ. राम प्रकाश सरोआ, डॉ. चरनजीत व डॉ. नरेश कुमार के साथ-साथ कीरतपुर साहिब के तहत पड़ते स्टाफ एलएचवी एएनएम व आशा सुपरवाइजर के साथ मीटिंग की गई। डिलीवरी सुविधा संबंधी डॉ. दविंदर कुमार ने कहा कि आम लोगों को डिलीवरी संबंधी सेवाएं मुकम्मल रूप में देने के लिए सरकार वचनबद्ध है। एएनसी चैकअप पूरे होने के उपरांत गर्भवती की डिलीवरी भी सरकारी अस्पताल में करवानी यकीनी बनाई जाए। आशा सुपरवाइजर को हिदायतें की गई हैं कि प्राइवेट डिलीवरी को घटाकर सरकारी

डिलीवरी के लिए गर्भवती व परिवार को प्रोत्साहित किया जाए। डॉ. दविंदर कुमार द्वारा आम लोगों की मुश्किलों संबंधी चिंता प्रगट करते हुए कहा कि आम लोग प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में महंगी सेवाएं ले रहे हैं, जिसको रोकने के लिए उनके स्टाफ को हिदायत की कि आम लोगों में सरकारी संस्थाओं के प्रति विश्वास बढ़ाया जाए और सरकार द्वारा दी जा रही सेहत सुविधा संबंधी ज्यादा से ज्यादा जागरूक किया जाए। इस मौके पर जिला बीसीसी कोआर्डिनेटर सुखजीत सिंह, बीईई हेमंत कुमार, भरत कपूर, कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर व एमएलटी ग्रेड-1 हरबख्श सिंह मौजूद थे।

