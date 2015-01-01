पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उद्घाटन:72 लाख की लागत से तैयार गंभीरपुर पुल का उद्घाटन, 58 लाख से बनेगी लिंक सड़क

आनंदपुर साहिब9 घंटे पहले
  • हलके का विकास बिना भेदभाव करवाया जा रहा : राणा केपी सिंह

पंजाब विधानसभा के स्पीकर राणा केपी सिंह ने मंगलवार को गांव गंभीरपुर में 71.42 लाख की लागत के साथ तैयार पुल का उद्घाटन किया। वहीं उन्होंने गंभीरपुर लोअर गांव की गलियों, नालियों और गंदे पानी की निकासी के कामों का भी उद्घाटन भी किया और 58 लाख की लागत से आरजीएन रोड से गंभीरपुर लिंक सड़क भी प्री मैच्योरड स्कीम के तहत बनाने का ऐलान किया।

राणा केपी सिंह ने कहा कि आनंदपुर साहिब हलके का विकास बिना किसी भेदभाव से करवाया जा रहा है। हलके में 12 पुल मंजूर हुए हैं, जिनमें से कई मुकम्मल भी हो चुके हैं। इस पुल के निर्माण में 10×10 फीट के 8 बॉक्स सैल्ल बनाए गए हैं, पुल की चौड़ाई 22 फुट है। इस मौके जिला योजना कमेटी के चेयरमैन रमेश चंद्र दसग्राईं, कृष्णा देवी चेयरपर्सन जिला परिषद, हकीम हरमिंदरपाल सिंह मिनहास, सरपंच मनजीत कुमार,

सरपंच जगतार सिंह, नंबरदार राम कुमार कालीया, सरपंच प्रकाश सिंह खानपुर, वेद प्रकाश सूरेवाल, राजपाल सिंह सूरेवाल, सुरिंदरपाल सिंह ढेर, बाबा मुराद अली महैण, कमलदेव, दीदार सिंह गंभीरपुर, पूर्व सरपंच कमल सिंह, पूर्व सरपंच सुरिंदरपाल सिंह उपस्थित थे।

